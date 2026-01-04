Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Three Cricket Records That Seem Impossible To Break

ABP Live Sports Stats: Three Cricket Records That Seem Impossible To Break

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 03:27 PM (IST)

Cricket has always been a sport where records are made to be challenged. With every generation, players push boundaries and rewrite history. Yet, despite the evolution of formats, fitness, and technology, some achievements from the past continue to stand tall.

These records have not faded with time; instead, they have become even more extraordinary.

Breaking them today would require not just talent, but near-perfect conditions and an exceptional career span.

Here are three cricket records that still appear out of reach.

Jack Hobbs' 199 First-Class Centuries

England great Sir Jack Hobbs set a benchmark in first-class cricket that remains untouched even decades later.

Over a remarkable career spanning nearly three decades, Hobbs featured in 834 first-class matches and piled up 199 centuries. He accumulated more than 61,000 runs, showcasing incredible consistency and longevity.

In the modern era, where international schedules, franchise leagues and workload management limit first-class appearances, coming anywhere close to 199 centuries feels unrealistic.

Don Bradman’s Test Average of 99.94

Sir Don Bradman’s name is synonymous with batting excellence, and his Test average of 99.94 remains the most astonishing statistic in cricket history.

Across 52 Test matches, Bradman scored runs at a rate no other player has been able to replicate. Even more remarkable is the fact that a modest score in his final innings would have pushed his average to a perfect 100.

In today’s competitive environment, maintaining an average above 50 is considered elite, making Bradman’s record virtually untouchable.

Rohit Sharma’s Three ODI Double Centuries

Rohit Sharma has carved a unique place in limited-overs cricket by scoring three double centuries in One Day Internationals, a feat unmatched by any other batter.

He also holds the record for the highest individual ODI score, a stunning 264 against Sri Lanka. While several players have crossed the 200-run mark once, repeating the feat three times highlights a rare combination of skill, timing and match conditions that is incredibly hard to replicate.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Cricket News Don Bradman ROHIT SHARMA Cricket Records ABP Live Sports Stats
Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
