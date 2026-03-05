Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCCI Accused Of 'Doping Fraud'? Truth Behind Pakistan Player's Viral Claims

Shehzad’s primary argument was that ICC applies a double standard when it comes to drug testing.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 07:41 PM (IST)

The 2026 T20 World Cup has seen its fair share of drama on the field, but a recent off-field outburst from former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has sparked a massive controversy. During a recent appearance on the talk show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Shehzad leveled serious allegations against BCCI and ICC, claiming a lack of transparency in anti-doping protocols for Indian cricketers.

The Allegation: "India Controls Its Own Tests"

Shehzad’s primary argument was that ICC applies a double standard when it comes to drug testing. His main points included:

Selective Testing: He claimed that while the ICC conducts dope tests for players worldwide, Indian cricketers are "exempt" and only tested by their own board. Shehzad alleged that BCCI does not "trust ICC’s technology" and insists on managing its own internal anti-doping results to protect its players.

The Reality: Separating Fact from Friction

Despite the "bombshell" nature of Shehzad's statements, the technical and regulatory reality contradicts his claims:

NADA Integration (2019): In a historic move in 2019, BCCI officially came under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). This means Indian cricketers are subject to the same WADA-compliant testing as any other international athlete.

ICC Event Protocol: During ICC tournaments like the 2026 T20 World Cup, ICC’s independent Anti-Doping Unit handles testing for all participating teams, including India. No individual board has the authority to bypass these tournament-specific tests.

WADA Oversight: All samples collected from Indian players are processed at WADA-accredited laboratories. The results are transparently shared with the global governing bodies, leaving zero room for a "private board-only" testing loophole.

Why the Outburst?

Experts suggest these comments are part of a broader "blame game" following Pakistan's disappointing early exit from the tournament. With the team facing heavy criticism at home, former players have frequently shifted focus toward the BCCI's influence over the ICC to deflect from the team’s on-field performance.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Ahmed Shehzad make regarding anti-doping protocols?

Ahmed Shehzad claimed that Indian cricketers are exempt from ICC dope tests and are only tested by their own board, alleging a lack of transparency.

Are Indian cricketers subjected to ICC anti-doping tests?

Yes, during ICC tournaments, the ICC's Anti-Doping Unit handles testing for all teams, including India, and samples are processed in WADA-accredited labs.

When did the BCCI come under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)?

The BCCI officially came under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in 2019.

Why might Ahmed Shehzad have made these comments?

Experts suggest his comments may be part of a 'blame game' to deflect criticism from Pakistan's early exit from the tournament.

Published at : 05 Mar 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan Cricket BCCI Pakistan Doping Fraud
