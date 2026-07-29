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English NewsSportsCricketEnglish Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know

English Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know

The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has confirmed that it has received a formal complaint regarding the alleged incidents during the Division 2 match.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

An unusual incident from a local cricket match in England has taken social media by storm, triggering a cheating controversy now widely referred to as "Clickgate" or "Clicky Ponting." The episode occurred during a North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Division 2 fixture and has prompted the league to open an official investigation.

What is 'Clickgate' controversy?

The incident unfolded while batter Noman Shabbir was at the crease. A delivery passed extremely close to his bat before being collected by the wicketkeeper. At the same moment, a slip fielder allegedly cracked his finger, creating a sound that resembled the noise of the ball edging the bat.

The fielding side immediately launched a loud appeal, and the umpire, believing there had been an edge, gave the batter out.

Batter protested decision

Shabbir strongly disputed the dismissal, insisting that the ball had never touched his bat. He argued that the sound had come from the slip fielder's finger crack rather than an edge. However, with no Decision Review System (DRS) available in the league, the umpire's verdict stood, forcing the batter to walk back to the pavilion.

Video sparks online debate

Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, where many users accused the fielder of intentionally creating the sound to deceive the umpire. The alleged tactic soon earned the nickname "Clickgate," with cricket fans debating whether it amounted to gamesmanship or outright cheating.

Similar allegations resurface

The controversy has also revived previous accusations involving Saltburn Cricket Club. Several older clips have resurfaced online, allegedly showing comparable incidents.

Rory Cotterill, captain of the Middlesbrough Second XI, claimed that during a match earlier this season, umpires were twice misled by sounds that mimicked bat-on-ball contact. Similar claims have also emerged from a fixture against Wolviston FC, where another batter was dismissed under comparable circumstances.

League begins probe

The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has confirmed that it has received a formal complaint regarding the alleged incidents during the Division 2 match. In a statement posted on X, the league said an investigation is underway and added that it will not comment further until the inquiry has been completed.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Clicky Ponting Clickgate Scandal
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