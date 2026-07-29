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English NewsSportsCricketNot Rohit, Virat, Or Gill: India's Top Run-Scorer Of 2026 Will Shock You

Not Rohit, Virat, Or Gill: India's Top Run-Scorer Of 2026 Will Shock You

The left-hander climbed to the top of the Indian list after an impressive outing in the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

While names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are often expected to dominate India's batting charts, it is Ishan Kishan who has emerged as the country's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2026 so far. The left-hander climbed to the top of the Indian list after an impressive outing in the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Ishan finished as the second-highest run-getter in the three-match series, scoring 145 runs in three innings at an average of 48.33. He narrowly missed out on the top spot, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charts after amassing 151 runs.

Ishan Kishan's 2026 Numbers

Following the third T20I against Zimbabwe on July 26, Ishan has accumulated 986 runs in 27 innings across 28 international matches in 2026. He has averaged 36.51 while striking at an impressive 170.00, registering two centuries and six fifties during the period.

Second in World, First for India

Ishan currently sits second among the highest run-scorers in international cricket this year, with Harry Brook leading the overall standings. The England batter has amassed 1,078 runs in 29 innings from 26 matches, averaging 43.12 with a strike rate of 124.48, including two hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is the next Indian on the list, occupying 13th place. India's Test and ODI captain has scored 687 runs in nine innings across 10 matches, averaging 98.14 with a strike rate of 100.43. His tally includes two centuries and five half-centuries.

Top 5 International Run-Scorers in 2026 (as of July 28)

Harry Brook (England) - 1,078 runs

Ishan Kishan (India) - 986 runs

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 914 runs

Karanbir Singh (Austria) - 873 runs

Jacob Bethell (England) - 856 runs

India's highest wicket taker so far in 2026

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah leads the nation’s overall wicket-taking charts in 2026. Spearheading the attack with remarkable consistency across formats, Bumrah also co-topped the 2026 T20 World Cup bowling list alongside spinner Varun Chakravarthy with 14 scalps. His lethal execution and control make him India's standout bowler this year.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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