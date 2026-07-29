Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Splash Crores On Sea-Facing Mumbai Flat; Check Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Acquisition follows Kohli's half-centuries in England ODIs.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma have reportedly expanded their real estate portfolio by purchasing a high-end, sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Valued at over ₹18 crore, this acquisition adds to the couple's existing assets in Maharashtra.

Before the real estate news surfaced, the power couple made headlines when they visited the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, where Virat was spotted walking barefoot to meet the spiritual guru. Shortly after this spiritual trip, details of their new multi-crore property investment came to light.

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Key Details Of The New Sea-Facing Property

According to property registration documents accessed via real estate intelligence platform Zapkey, the luxury apartment is situated in Versova, Mumbai, within the Godrej Skyshore project.

Here are the key structural details of the property:

Purchase Price: ₹18.29 Crore

Total Area: 2,644 square feet of main living space

Exclusive Additional Area: 316 square feet of extra exclusive space

Amenities: Includes three dedicated parking spaces

Location: Versova, Mumbai (Sea-facing project)

While official registration records outline the transaction, neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma has officially issued a public statement regarding the purchase.

Recent On-Field Performances And International Career

The news comes following Virat Kohli's recent appearance during India's three-match One Day International (ODI) series on their tour of England. After a quiet opening game where he scored 5 runs, Kohli bounced back strongly with consecutive half-centuries, scoring 65 and 74 runs in the subsequent matches. He is expected to feature next in India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, scheduled for September.

Following his retirement from both Test and T20 International formats, Kohli currently represents Team India exclusively in the 50-over ODI format.

A Glance at Kohli's Career Statistics:

Test Cricket: 123 matches (210 innings), scoring 9,230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

ODI Cricket: 314 matches (302 innings), tallying 14,941 runs featuring 54 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

T20 Internationals: 125 matches (117 innings), amassing 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04.