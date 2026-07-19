England vs India 3rd ODI Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Series tied 1-1, India and England play decider.

India seeks series win; England aims for home victory.

Sharma, Kohli, Root among key players to watch.

Toss and playing XIs awaited for pivotal match.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI against India at Lord's on Sunday. With the three-match series level at 1-1, both teams head into the decider looking to clinch the series.

India would also have preferred to bowl first, with captain Shubman Gill confirming that was his choice had the toss gone their way.

England vs India 3rd ODI Toss Result

Toss: England won the toss

Decision: England opted to bat first

England vs India 3rd ODI Playing XI

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Bumrah Misses Out, India Make Three Changes

Speaking at the toss, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested after experiencing knee soreness.

Gill also revealed that India have made three changes to the side, with KL Rahul, Prince and Arshdeep Singh coming into the playing XI.

"We would have bowled. Boom misses out due to knee injury. KL, Prince and Arshdeep come in. We were looking to play four seamers. We were in a great position and lost too many wickets," Gill said at the toss.

Series Decider at Lord's

India won the opening ODI before England bounced back in Cardiff to level the series. Sunday's contest at Lord's will decide the winner of the three-match series.

The visitors will be hoping their batting unit responds after a below-par effort in the second ODI, while England will look to build on the momentum gained from their successful chase.

Stay tuned for the confirmed India Playing XI, live match updates and all the key moments from the series decider at Lord's.