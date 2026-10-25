'Ooppss': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Fan Gets Hit By Baseball At MLBx Mumbai Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Female spectator hit by Suryakumar Yadav's baseball at MLBx Mumbai.

Surya and wife Devisha checked on the fan's well-being online.

Surya was a promotional ambassador at the MLBx Mumbai event.

Suryakumar Yadav has responded after a female spectator shared footage of an unexpected incident at the MLBx Mumbai event, where she appeared to be struck by a baseball hit by the Indian cricketer. The video made its way across social media, prompting the India star and his wife, Devisha Shetty, to check on the fan’s well-being. The clip showed the aftermath of the incident, with the spectator receiving assistance for an injury to her left arm.

The moment quickly attracted attention online, with Suryakumar himself stepping into the comments after coming across the post.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To The Fan?

The former India T20I captain left a comment on the fan’s video, asking about her condition and expressing hope that she was alright.

"Ooppss hope you okay?"

His wife, Devisha also reacted to the footage, joining her husband in checking on the spectator.

Her message reflected concern over whether the impact had left the fan in pain.

"Oh nooo hope it’s not hurting too bad"

The couple’s responses came after the video showed the fan being attended to following the incident.

A visible mark could be seen on her left bicep, while a man applied an ice pack to the affected area. Stadium personnel were also seen helping her with pain-relief sprays.

Suryakumar Yadav’s MLBx Mumbai Appearance

Suryakumar Yadav was among the prominent names at MLBx: Mumbai, a promotional baseball event that brought together personalities from cricket, baseball and softball.

The competition featured a fast-paced three-on-three format, with participants displaying their hitting skills in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The New York Yankees team, featuring Suryakumar as an MLB India ambassador alongside baseball legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, claimed the title on Saturday.

The event aimed to bring baseball closer to Indian audiences by blending international stars with local sporting interest.