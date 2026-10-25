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English NewsSportsCricket'Ooppss': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Fan Gets Hit By Baseball At MLBx Mumbai Event

'Ooppss': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Fan Gets Hit By Baseball At MLBx Mumbai Event

Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty responded after a fan shared a video from MLBx Mumbai. What happened at the event caught social media’s attention.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Female spectator hit by Suryakumar Yadav's baseball at MLBx Mumbai.
  • Surya and wife Devisha checked on the fan's well-being online.
  • Surya was a promotional ambassador at the MLBx Mumbai event.

Suryakumar Yadav has responded after a female spectator shared footage of an unexpected incident at the MLBx Mumbai event, where she appeared to be struck by a baseball hit by the Indian cricketer. The video made its way across social media, prompting the India star and his wife, Devisha Shetty, to check on the fan’s well-being. The clip showed the aftermath of the incident, with the spectator receiving assistance for an injury to her left arm.

The moment quickly attracted attention online, with Suryakumar himself stepping into the comments after coming across the post.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To The Fan?

The former India T20I captain left a comment on the fan’s video, asking about her condition and expressing hope that she was alright.

"Ooppss hope you okay?"

His wife, Devisha also reacted to the footage, joining her husband in checking on the spectator.

Her message reflected concern over whether the impact had left the fan in pain.

"Oh nooo hope it’s not hurting too bad"

The couple’s responses came after the video showed the fan being attended to following the incident.

A visible mark could be seen on her left bicep, while a man applied an ice pack to the affected area. Stadium personnel were also seen helping her with pain-relief sprays.

Suryakumar Yadav’s MLBx Mumbai Appearance

Suryakumar Yadav was among the prominent names at MLBx: Mumbai, a promotional baseball event that brought together personalities from cricket, baseball and softball.

The competition featured a fast-paced three-on-three format, with participants displaying their hitting skills in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The New York Yankees team, featuring Suryakumar as an MLB India ambassador alongside baseball legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, claimed the title on Saturday.

The event aimed to bring baseball closer to Indian audiences by blending international stars with local sporting interest. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened involving Suryakumar Yadav at the MLBx Mumbai event?

A female spectator was accidentally struck by a baseball hit by Suryakumar Yadav during the MLBx Mumbai event. A video of the incident's aftermath circulated online.

How did Suryakumar Yadav and his wife react to the incident?

Suryakumar Yadav commented on the fan's video asking, 'Ooppss hope you okay?' His wife, Devisha Shetty, also expressed concern, hoping the impact wasn't hurting too badly.

What assistance did the spectator receive after being hit?

The spectator received assistance for an injury to her left arm. A man applied an ice pack, and stadium personnel helped with pain-relief sprays.

What was Suryakumar Yadav's role at the MLBx Mumbai event?

Suryakumar Yadav participated in MLBx: Mumbai as an MLB India ambassador. He was part of the New York Yankees team that won the event's title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseball Suryakumar Yadav IPL MLB
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