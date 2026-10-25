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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Becomes First Indian Opener To Achieve This T20I Feat

Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Indian Opener To Achieve This T20I Feat

Abhishek Sharma has scored 1,012 runs in 36 T20Is in 2026, averaging 28.91 at a strike rate of 199.60.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma made headlines during the second T20I between India and New Zealand, achieving a historic milestone despite scoring just 27 runs. The left-handed opener gave India a quick start in the chase and helped lay the foundation for the team's four-wicket victory. His contribution also took him past the 1,000-run mark in T20 Internationals in 2026, making him the first Indian opener to achieve the feat in a calendar year.

Abhishek Sharma Reaches Historic Milestone

Abhishek crossed the 1,000-run mark for the year with his innings against New Zealand, surpassing the previous achievements of renowned Indian openers, including Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag.

According to the supplied statistics, Abhishek has scored 1,012 runs in 36 T20Is in 2026, averaging 28.91 at a strike rate of 199.60. His tally includes eight half-centuries and one century. He is currently behind Ishan Kishan, who has accumulated 1,159 runs in 35 matches this year.

Abhishek has also reached another remarkable milestone in the shortest format. During the second T20I, he struck a six to take his tally of powerplay sixes in T20Is to 100, becoming the first batter to reach the landmark, according to the provided figures.

Abhishek Joins Elite Company

Abhishek is also the third Indian batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav previously registered 1,164 runs in 2022, while Ishan Kishan has crossed the milestone in 2026. Abhishek's achievement further highlights his impact at the top of India's batting order.

India Beat New Zealand In Second T20I

New Zealand set India a target of 181 runs. Abhishek made 27, while Sanju Samson scored 14. Early dismissals left India under pressure, but Naman Dhir's 31 off 17 balls helped steady the innings.

Tilak Varma then played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 51, while Nitish Kumar Reddy remained not out on 26. Their partnership guided India to a four-wicket win and gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I IND Vs NZ
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