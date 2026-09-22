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English NewsSportsCricketEx-CSK Star Threatens Legal Action After Sting Operation Sparks Spot-Fixing Claims

Ex-CSK Star Threatens Legal Action After Sting Operation Sparks Spot-Fixing Claims

Former CSK player Vansh Bedi denies match-fixing claims linked to the Tehelka sting and warns of civil and criminal action over defamatory posts.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former CSK player Vansh Bedi denied match-fixing allegations.
  • Social media linked him after an ex-cricketer's sting claims.
  • Bedi denied involvement, having reported a prior fixing approach.
  • He warned legal action against individuals spreading false content.

Former CSK player Vansh Bedi has denied any involvement in the match-fixing allegations that surfaced after a Tehelka sting operation involving ex-Ranji cricketer Rachit Bhatia. Bedi’s name began circulating on social media after Bhatia claimed during the sting that he had access to information from a young player who had featured for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and also played in the Delhi Premier League.

Bhatia, a former Delhi school cricketer who later represented Nagaland, was reportedly shown discussing alleged fixing and offering inside information during Tehelka’s undercover investigation. However, the investigation did not publicly identify the CSK-linked player as Vansh Bedi.

Bedi was part of CSK’s squad during the 2025 IPL season before being released by the franchise. His name was subsequently linked to the allegations by social media users, who began posting comments accusing him of being involved.

According to a Times of India report, however, Bedi had himself reported an alleged approach for match-fixing to the authorities. The development was also cited in the wider response to the controversy surrounding the DPL.

Despite this, Bedi said he has faced online abuse since the Tehelka investigation gained traction. Users reportedly left comments such as “fixer” on his Instagram posts, prompting the Delhi cricketer to issue a public clarification.

Vansh Bedi Denies Match-Fixing Allegations

In a statement shared on social media, Bedi categorically rejected the claims and said he was not the player referred to by Bhatia during the sting operation.

“I would like to clarify certain false and defamatory content circulating on social media and websites concerning me,” Bedi wrote in his statement.

The former CSK player specifically denied being the individual allegedly referenced by Bhatia in connection with a CSK player and the match-fixing claims discussed during the Tehelka investigation.

“I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity,” he added.

Bedi Warns Of Civil And Criminal Action

Bedi further described attempts to connect him with the allegations as defamatory and said his legal team had begun taking action against those responsible for spreading the claims.

“Any attempt to falsely link me with these allegations is highly defamatory,” the cricketer said.

He also urged social media users and websites to avoid publishing or sharing content that falsely associates him with the allegations, while stating that his legal team is pursuing appropriate civil and criminal remedies.

“My legal team is taking appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible. I request everyone to refrain from creating or sharing such false and defamatory content,” Bedi said.

The controversy follows the Tehelka sting involving Bhatia, whose claims about alleged fixing and access to inside information have triggered scrutiny around the Delhi Premier League. The allegations remain subject to investigation and should not be treated as established wrongdoing by players who have been mentioned or linked online.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Vansh Bedi issued a statement denying match-fixing allegations?

Bedi issued a statement to clarify false and defamatory content linking him to match-fixing. He was wrongly associated with claims made by Rachit Bhatia in a Tehelka sting operation.

What led to the match-fixing allegations involving a CSK player?

The allegations stemmed from a Tehelka sting operation where ex-Ranji cricketer Rachit Bhatia claimed access to information from a young player who played for CSK and the Delhi Premier League.

What is Vansh Bedi's response to the match-fixing claims?

Vansh Bedi categorically denied any involvement, stating he is not the individual referenced by Rachit Bhatia. He called the links defamatory and is pursuing legal action.

What action is Vansh Bedi taking against those spreading false claims?

Bedi's legal team is pursuing appropriate civil and criminal remedies against individuals spreading false and defamatory content. He has urged others to refrain from sharing such information.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Match Fixing Cricket CSK DPL Rachit Bhatia Vansh Bedi Tehelka Sting
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