Australia Great David Warner Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Hit With Major Penalty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Warner convicted of mid-range drink-driving offense in Sydney.

Incident occurred April 5; Warner pleaded guilty last month.

Court fined him AUD 1,500, ordered alcohol interlock device.

David Warner Convicted: Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted over a mid-range drink-driving offence in Sydney, with the 39-year-old ordered to pay a AUD 1,500 fine and use an alcohol interlock device before driving again. The case relates to an incident on April 5, Easter Sunday, when Warner was driving a van in Sydney's eastern suburbs. He reportedly stopped before reaching a random breath-testing checkpoint and attempted to swap seats with a passenger.

Warner subsequently underwent a breath test and recorded an alcohol reading of more than twice the legal limit.

Warner Pleaded Guilty To Drink-Driving Charge

David Warner had already pleaded guilty to the offence in a Sydney court last month.

The matter was then listed for sentencing on August 18, when the court determined the penalties for the mid-range drink-driving offence.

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Cricket.com.au reported that his lawyer, Awais Ahmad, argued that Warner should avoid a conviction, citing what he described as additional consequences caused by the extensive media coverage surrounding the incident.

However, the court ultimately convicted the former Australia batter and imposed the financial penalty.

The incident occurred several months after Warner's retirement from international Test cricket, although he remains a prominent figure in Australian cricket following his decorated career.

Alcohol Interlock Device To Be Installed

Warner will not be permanently barred from driving. He can apply for an interlock licence and have the required device installed in his vehicle.

The technology is designed to prevent a car from starting when alcohol is detected in the driver's system.

Warner will therefore need to provide a clean breath sample before being allowed to operate the vehicle.

The conviction adds a difficult episode to the post-international phase of Warner's career.

The former opener spent years as one of Australia's most recognisable cricketers and finished with an extensive record across international formats.

What Happened On Easter Sunday?

The case stems from Warner's actions as he approached the random breath-testing operation in Sydney.

Police became aware of the situation after he stopped short of the checkpoint and attempted to change seats with his passenger.

He was subsequently charged with mid-range drink-driving after the breath test showed he was over the legal alcohol limit.

The August 18 court hearing brought the matter to its conclusion, with Warner receiving the AUD 1,500 fine and interlock requirement.