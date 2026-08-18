IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAustralia Great David Warner Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Hit With Major Penalty

Australia Great David Warner Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Hit With Major Penalty

David Warner has been convicted in a Sydney drink-driving case and fined AUD 1,500, with an alcohol interlock device required before he can drive again.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • David Warner convicted of mid-range drink-driving offense in Sydney.
  • Incident occurred April 5; Warner pleaded guilty last month.
  • Court fined him AUD 1,500, ordered alcohol interlock device.

David Warner Convicted: Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted over a mid-range drink-driving offence in Sydney, with the 39-year-old ordered to pay a AUD 1,500 fine and use an alcohol interlock device before driving again. The case relates to an incident on April 5, Easter Sunday, when Warner was driving a van in Sydney's eastern suburbs. He reportedly stopped before reaching a random breath-testing checkpoint and attempted to swap seats with a passenger.

Warner subsequently underwent a breath test and recorded an alcohol reading of more than twice the legal limit.

Warner Pleaded Guilty To Drink-Driving Charge

David Warner had already pleaded guilty to the offence in a Sydney court last month.

The matter was then listed for sentencing on August 18, when the court determined the penalties for the mid-range drink-driving offence.

Check Out: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test

Cricket.com.au reported that his lawyer, Awais Ahmad, argued that Warner should avoid a conviction, citing what he described as additional consequences caused by the extensive media coverage surrounding the incident.

However, the court ultimately convicted the former Australia batter and imposed the financial penalty.

The incident occurred several months after Warner's retirement from international Test cricket, although he remains a prominent figure in Australian cricket following his decorated career.

Alcohol Interlock Device To Be Installed

Warner will not be permanently barred from driving. He can apply for an interlock licence and have the required device installed in his vehicle.

The technology is designed to prevent a car from starting when alcohol is detected in the driver's system.

Warner will therefore need to provide a clean breath sample before being allowed to operate the vehicle.

The conviction adds a difficult episode to the post-international phase of Warner's career.

The former opener spent years as one of Australia's most recognisable cricketers and finished with an extensive record across international formats.

What Happened On Easter Sunday?

The case stems from Warner's actions as he approached the random breath-testing operation in Sydney.

Police became aware of the situation after he stopped short of the checkpoint and attempted to change seats with his passenger.

He was subsequently charged with mid-range drink-driving after the breath test showed he was over the legal alcohol limit.

The August 18 court hearing brought the matter to its conclusion, with Warner receiving the AUD 1,500 fine and interlock requirement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was David Warner convicted of?

David Warner was convicted of a mid-range drink-driving offence in Sydney. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

What penalties did David Warner receive?

He was ordered to pay an AUD 1,500 fine and must use an alcohol interlock device before driving again.

When did the drink-driving incident take place?

The incident occurred on April 5, Easter Sunday, when Warner was driving a van in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

What is an alcohol interlock device?

It is technology designed to prevent a car from starting if alcohol is detected in the driver's system. Warner will need to provide a clean breath sample to operate his vehicle.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Warner Drunk Driving David Warner Case Australia Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
David Warner In Trouble: Australia Great Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Hit With Major Penalty
David Warner In Trouble: Australia Great Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Hit With Major Penalty
Cricket
WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball
WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball
Cricket
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His Inner Ravi Shastri On Live TV
Cricket
WATCH: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test
WATCH: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Intensifies After Congress Sings Only Two Verses
BIG CONTROVERSY: Naxalism Victims Question Leaders Calling Themselves ‘Ideological Naxals’
Breaking News: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court No Excessive Force Used During July 20 Student Protest
Breaking: Ram Temple Donation Theft SIT Report Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget