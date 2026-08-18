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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV

Ajinkya Rahane surprised viewers with a hilarious Ravi Shastri impression during a live TV show ahead of India vs Sri Lanka. Watch the viral moment.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajinkya Rahane mimicked Ravi Shastri, delighting fellow experts on air.
  • Rahane transformed voice and mannerisms during a live cricket broadcast.
  • The duo shared memorable 2020-21 Australia Test series victory.
  • Recently retired Rahane embraces new expert role, showing his fun side.

Ajinkya Rahane has wasted little time showing his lighter side since moving into his new role as a television expert. During a live broadcast ahead of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, Rahane was asked to recreate Ravi Shastri's famous style and instantly transformed into his former India coach.

The former India batter changed his voice, mannerisms and delivery to recreate Shastri's unmistakable presence on the Sony Sports Network show Extraaa Innings. The performance left Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Jadeja in stitches, while viewers were treated to a glimpse of the fun side of Rahane that was rarely seen during his playing career.

Rahane's Shastri Act Steals The Show

Rahane was asked to give his best impression of Shastri during the live segment. He did not need much convincing.

He immediately switched to a deeper voice and adopted the energetic tone associated with Shastri's team talks, delivering a rapid-fire motivational speech as though he were addressing the Indian team inside the dressing room.

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“Guys... it's time. It's time. It's time. Game is on. Yeah. You gotta have tika. Let them feel the heat. We are dominating. Just go out there and enjoy your game,” Rahane said while mimicking his former coach.

The impression had Kaif and Jadeja laughing as Rahane continued to channel Shastri's intense match-day persona.

The moment quickly became one of the more entertaining clips surrounding the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test.

WATCH VIDEO

Rahane And Shastri Share Memorable Australia History

Rahane's impression carried an added layer given his history with Shastri during India's memorable 2020-21 tour of Australia.

Rahane took over as captain after India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide. Working alongside Shastri, he helped India recover from one of the lowest points of the series and produce one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket.

Rahane scored a match-winning century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India levelled the series. Despite a series of injuries and the absence of several key players, India continued to fight and eventually won the series 2-1.

ALSO READ | Upgraded Jadeja? This India Star Makes Huge Case To Replace Him After His Retirement

The defining moment came at the Gabba in Brisbane, where India ended Australia's long unbeaten run at the venue to seal a historic series victory.

Rahane's leadership and Shastri's role as head coach became an important part of that memorable campaign.

Rahane Begins New Chapter After Retirement

Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of professional cricket on July 30, 2026, bringing an end to a career in which he became one of India's most respected middle-order batters.

He represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring more than 8,000 international runs and producing several memorable performances overseas.

Rahane also remained an important figure in domestic cricket, particularly for Mumbai. He captained the side to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title in 2024.

Now working as a television expert, Rahane appears to be embracing a very different role around Indian cricket. And if his Shastri impression is anything to go by, viewers may be seeing a lot more of his humorous side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ajinkya Rahane do recently in his new role?

As a television expert, Ajinkya Rahane recently mimicked his former coach Ravi Shastri during a live broadcast. He impressively recreated Shastri's voice and energetic style, entertaining co-hosts and viewers alike.

What is Ajinkya Rahane's current profession after cricket?

After retiring from all cricket formats on July 30, 2026, Ajinkya Rahane is now working as a television expert. He appears to be embracing this new role around Indian cricket.

Why was Rahane's impression of Ravi Shastri particularly noteworthy?

The impression was significant due to Rahane's shared history with Shastri, notably his captaincy during India's memorable 2020-21 Australia tour. It also revealed a rarely seen fun side of Rahane.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ajinkya Rahane Indian Cricket Ravi Shastri India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL
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