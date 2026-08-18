WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajinkya Rahane mimicked Ravi Shastri, delighting fellow experts on air.

Rahane transformed voice and mannerisms during a live cricket broadcast.

The duo shared memorable 2020-21 Australia Test series victory.

Recently retired Rahane embraces new expert role, showing his fun side.

Ajinkya Rahane has wasted little time showing his lighter side since moving into his new role as a television expert. During a live broadcast ahead of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, Rahane was asked to recreate Ravi Shastri's famous style and instantly transformed into his former India coach.

The former India batter changed his voice, mannerisms and delivery to recreate Shastri's unmistakable presence on the Sony Sports Network show Extraaa Innings. The performance left Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Jadeja in stitches, while viewers were treated to a glimpse of the fun side of Rahane that was rarely seen during his playing career.

Rahane's Shastri Act Steals The Show

Rahane was asked to give his best impression of Shastri during the live segment. He did not need much convincing.

He immediately switched to a deeper voice and adopted the energetic tone associated with Shastri's team talks, delivering a rapid-fire motivational speech as though he were addressing the Indian team inside the dressing room.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Siraj Nearly Hits Pakistani Umpire, Jadeja's Reaction Goes Viral

“Guys... it's time. It's time. It's time. Game is on. Yeah. You gotta have tika. Let them feel the heat. We are dominating. Just go out there and enjoy your game,” Rahane said while mimicking his former coach.

The impression had Kaif and Jadeja laughing as Rahane continued to channel Shastri's intense match-day persona.

The moment quickly became one of the more entertaining clips surrounding the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test.

WATCH VIDEO

Jinks mimicking Ravi Shastri was NOT on our bingo card! 😅



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/AVqhF2i656 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Rahane And Shastri Share Memorable Australia History

Rahane's impression carried an added layer given his history with Shastri during India's memorable 2020-21 tour of Australia.

Rahane took over as captain after India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide. Working alongside Shastri, he helped India recover from one of the lowest points of the series and produce one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket.

Rahane scored a match-winning century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India levelled the series. Despite a series of injuries and the absence of several key players, India continued to fight and eventually won the series 2-1.

ALSO READ | Upgraded Jadeja? This India Star Makes Huge Case To Replace Him After His Retirement

The defining moment came at the Gabba in Brisbane, where India ended Australia's long unbeaten run at the venue to seal a historic series victory.

Rahane's leadership and Shastri's role as head coach became an important part of that memorable campaign.

Rahane Begins New Chapter After Retirement

Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of professional cricket on July 30, 2026, bringing an end to a career in which he became one of India's most respected middle-order batters.

He represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring more than 8,000 international runs and producing several memorable performances overseas.

Rahane also remained an important figure in domestic cricket, particularly for Mumbai. He captained the side to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title in 2024.

Now working as a television expert, Rahane appears to be embracing a very different role around Indian cricket. And if his Shastri impression is anything to go by, viewers may be seeing a lot more of his humorous side.