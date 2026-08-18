IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball

SL vs IND Live: Rishabh Pant smashed a huge six off Lahiru Kumara during IND vs SL Day 4, sending the ball out of the ground and forcing the umpires to change it.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant's powerful six flew out of Galle stadium.
  • The shot forced umpires to replace the match ball.
  • Pant nears 100 Test sixes, an exclusive club record.
  • India accelerated scoring to set a challenging target.

SL vs IND Live: Rishabh Pant produced another trademark moment of destruction during the fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. The India wicketkeeper-batter launched Lahiru Kumara over the boundary with such power that the ball reportedly left the stadium area and landed on the road, forcing the umpires to replace it.

India were looking to score quickly in their second innings and set Sri Lanka a challenging target when Pant decided to take the aggressive route.

Pant Sends Ball Flying Out Of Galle

Kumara's first delivery of the spell turned into an immediate nightmare for the Sri Lankan pacer.

Pant stepped out of his crease and moved across towards the leg side before creating enough room to free his arms. He then smashed the ball high and hard over extra cover.

The shot had enormous elevation and power, clearing the boundary before disappearing from the playing area. Television cameras subsequently showed the area around the road near the stadium, where the ball appeared to have landed.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Siraj Nearly Hits Pakistani Umpire, Jadeja's Reaction Goes Viral

With the original ball no longer available, the umpires were forced to bring out a replacement.

The remarkable hit once again highlighted Pant's ability to change the momentum of a Test match within a matter of seconds.

Watch Rishabh Pant Pant's Huge Six Forces Ball Change In SL vs IND Test

Pant Moves Closer To Test Sixes Record

The six also took Pant's tally in Test cricket to 99 sixes, leaving him just one maximum away from joining an exclusive club.

Only three batters have previously hit 100 or more sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes with 138, Brendon McCullum with 107 and Adam Gilchrist with 100.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV

Pant therefore needs just one more six to become only the fourth batter in Test history to reach the 100-six mark.

The milestone would add another remarkable achievement to the 27-year-old's Test career, particularly given the attacking style that has become synonymous with his batting.

India Push For Quick Runs In Galle

Pant's six came as India looked to accelerate after taking a substantial first-innings lead over Sri Lanka.

The visitors have relied on their aggressive batting approach while attempting to put themselves in a position to push for victory in a rain-affected Test.

Pant's ability to score rapidly remains particularly valuable in such situations, with a few attacking overs capable of dramatically changing the equation.

And on Day 4, his monster hit did more than add six runs to India's total. It sent the ball out of the ground and forced the officials to change it, providing one of the most eye-catching moments of the Test so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event occurred during Rishabh Pant's recent six in the SL vs IND Test?

Rishabh Pant hit a six that reportedly left the stadium area and landed on the road. This powerful shot forced the umpires to replace the ball with a new one.

Why was Rishabh Pant batting aggressively in India's second innings?

India was aiming to score quickly and set a challenging target for Sri Lanka. Pant's aggressive approach was part of their strategy to push for victory in the rain-affected Test.

What Test cricket milestone is Rishabh Pant close to achieving?

Rishabh Pant is one six away from reaching 100 Test sixes. If he achieves this, he will become only the fourth batter in history to reach this milestone.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Viral Video Test Cricket India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Galle Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball
WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball
Cricket
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His 'Inner Ravi Shastri' On Live TV
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Unleashes His Inner Ravi Shastri On Live TV
Cricket
WATCH: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test
WATCH: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test
Cricket
Upgraded Jadeja? This India Star Makes Huge Case To Replace Him After His Retirement
Upgraded Jadeja? This India Star Makes Huge Case To Replace Him After His Retirement
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Intensifies After Congress Sings Only Two Verses
BIG CONTROVERSY: Naxalism Victims Question Leaders Calling Themselves ‘Ideological Naxals’
Breaking News: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court No Excessive Force Used During July 20 Student Protest
Breaking: Ram Temple Donation Theft SIT Report Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget