WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Six Hits Bus Outside Ground, Forces Umpires To Change Ball

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant's powerful six flew out of Galle stadium.

The shot forced umpires to replace the match ball.

Pant nears 100 Test sixes, an exclusive club record.

India accelerated scoring to set a challenging target.

SL vs IND Live: Rishabh Pant produced another trademark moment of destruction during the fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. The India wicketkeeper-batter launched Lahiru Kumara over the boundary with such power that the ball reportedly left the stadium area and landed on the road, forcing the umpires to replace it.

India were looking to score quickly in their second innings and set Sri Lanka a challenging target when Pant decided to take the aggressive route.

Pant Sends Ball Flying Out Of Galle

Kumara's first delivery of the spell turned into an immediate nightmare for the Sri Lankan pacer.

Pant stepped out of his crease and moved across towards the leg side before creating enough room to free his arms. He then smashed the ball high and hard over extra cover.

The shot had enormous elevation and power, clearing the boundary before disappearing from the playing area. Television cameras subsequently showed the area around the road near the stadium, where the ball appeared to have landed.

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With the original ball no longer available, the umpires were forced to bring out a replacement.

The remarkable hit once again highlighted Pant's ability to change the momentum of a Test match within a matter of seconds.

Watch Rishabh Pant Pant's Huge Six Forces Ball Change In SL vs IND Test

Rishabh Pant stepped out and sent that one straight into the Galle skyline. 🚀



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/rqOJoGZChq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Pant Moves Closer To Test Sixes Record

The six also took Pant's tally in Test cricket to 99 sixes, leaving him just one maximum away from joining an exclusive club.

Only three batters have previously hit 100 or more sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes with 138, Brendon McCullum with 107 and Adam Gilchrist with 100.

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Pant therefore needs just one more six to become only the fourth batter in Test history to reach the 100-six mark.

The milestone would add another remarkable achievement to the 27-year-old's Test career, particularly given the attacking style that has become synonymous with his batting.

India Push For Quick Runs In Galle

Pant's six came as India looked to accelerate after taking a substantial first-innings lead over Sri Lanka.

The visitors have relied on their aggressive batting approach while attempting to put themselves in a position to push for victory in a rain-affected Test.

Pant's ability to score rapidly remains particularly valuable in such situations, with a few attacking overs capable of dramatically changing the equation.

And on Day 4, his monster hit did more than add six runs to India's total. It sent the ball out of the ground and forced the officials to change it, providing one of the most eye-catching moments of the Test so far.