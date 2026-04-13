Corruption And Bans: Five Times Cricket Lost Its Integrity

From high-profile international betrayals to bizarre local scams, cricket's history is marred by scandals that have tested the game’s integrity and forced a relentless battle against corruption and match-fixing.

Major Cricket Match-Fixing Scandals

The Hansie Cronje Fallout (2000)

This remains perhaps the most shocking revelation in cricket history. South African captain Hansie Cronje admitted to accepting bribes from bookmakers to influence match outcomes. The investigation blew the lid off a global network, leading to lifetime bans for Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Sharma, while players like Ajay Jadeja and Pakistan’s Saleem Malik also faced severe sanctions.

Pakistan Spot-Fixing Scandal (2010)

During the Lord’s Test against England, a sting operation revealed that captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir conspired to bowl deliberate no-balls at specific moments. All three were banned from the sport and served prison sentences in UK, a moment that devastated Pakistani cricket fans.

IPL Spot-Fixing Crisis (2013)

The glitz of IPL was tarnished when Rajasthan Royals players S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan were arrested by Delhi Police. The scandal led to the two-year suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises. While some bans were eventually legally contested or reduced, the event led to a massive overhaul of BCCI's anti-corruption protocols.

The 2012 IPL Sting Operation

A television sting operation exposed several domestic players willing to engage in spot-fixing for under-the-table payments. Following an internal probe, TP Sudhindra was handed a lifetime ban, while Shalabh Srivastava and others received multi-year suspensions, highlighting that corruption wasn't limited to the international stage.

Assam T20 Suspension (2025)

Proving that the threat remains current, the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was rocked by allegations of match-manipulation. Four players from the Assam squad were suspended after an investigation found they attempted to influence specific phases of play, showing that anti-corruption units must remain more vigilant than ever.

The "Stranger Than Fiction" Incident

Great Gujarat Fake IPL Scam (2022)

In one of the most bizarre fraud cases ever recorded, a group of conmen in a remote Gujarat village set up a completely fake "IPL" league. They hired local laborers as "players," dressed them in official jerseys, used high-resolution cameras, and even employed a fake commentator to mimic famous voices. The entire spectacle was live-streamed on YouTube with artificial crowd noise to deceive Russian bettors into placing high-stakes wagers on pre-determined outcomes.