South African captain Hansie Cronje admitted to taking bribes from bookmakers to fix matches. This led to lifetime bans for some players and severe sanctions for others.
Corruption And Bans: Five Times Cricket Lost Its Integrity
A deep dive into match-fixing, spot-fixing, and the bizarre scams that shook the sporting world.
From high-profile international betrayals to bizarre local scams, cricket's history is marred by scandals that have tested the game’s integrity and forced a relentless battle against corruption and match-fixing.
Major Cricket Match-Fixing Scandals
The Hansie Cronje Fallout (2000)
This remains perhaps the most shocking revelation in cricket history. South African captain Hansie Cronje admitted to accepting bribes from bookmakers to influence match outcomes. The investigation blew the lid off a global network, leading to lifetime bans for Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Sharma, while players like Ajay Jadeja and Pakistan’s Saleem Malik also faced severe sanctions.
Pakistan Spot-Fixing Scandal (2010)
During the Lord’s Test against England, a sting operation revealed that captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir conspired to bowl deliberate no-balls at specific moments. All three were banned from the sport and served prison sentences in UK, a moment that devastated Pakistani cricket fans.
IPL Spot-Fixing Crisis (2013)
The glitz of IPL was tarnished when Rajasthan Royals players S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan were arrested by Delhi Police. The scandal led to the two-year suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises. While some bans were eventually legally contested or reduced, the event led to a massive overhaul of BCCI's anti-corruption protocols.
The 2012 IPL Sting Operation
A television sting operation exposed several domestic players willing to engage in spot-fixing for under-the-table payments. Following an internal probe, TP Sudhindra was handed a lifetime ban, while Shalabh Srivastava and others received multi-year suspensions, highlighting that corruption wasn't limited to the international stage.
Assam T20 Suspension (2025)
Proving that the threat remains current, the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was rocked by allegations of match-manipulation. Four players from the Assam squad were suspended after an investigation found they attempted to influence specific phases of play, showing that anti-corruption units must remain more vigilant than ever.
The "Stranger Than Fiction" Incident
Great Gujarat Fake IPL Scam (2022)
In one of the most bizarre fraud cases ever recorded, a group of conmen in a remote Gujarat village set up a completely fake "IPL" league. They hired local laborers as "players," dressed them in official jerseys, used high-resolution cameras, and even employed a fake commentator to mimic famous voices. The entire spectacle was live-streamed on YouTube with artificial crowd noise to deceive Russian bettors into placing high-stakes wagers on pre-determined outcomes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Hansie Cronje scandal in 2000?
What happened in the Pakistan Spot-Fixing Scandal of 2010?
During a Test match at Lord's, captain Salman Butt and bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were caught conspiring to bowl deliberate no-balls. They were banned and served prison time.
What was the IPL Spot-Fixing Crisis in 2013?
Rajasthan Royals players were arrested for spot-fixing, leading to a two-year suspension for the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises. BCCI overhauled anti-corruption measures.
Can you explain the Great Gujarat Fake IPL Scam of 2022?
Conmen in Gujarat created a fake IPL league with local laborers as players, live-streaming it on YouTube. They deceived Russian bettors into placing wagers on predetermined outcomes.