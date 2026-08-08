Gurugram Issues Work-From-Home Advisory After Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Authorities issued helpline numbers, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Gurugram district administration has advised employees working in corporate offices and private organisations to work from home amid adverse weather conditions, following heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging across the city.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in view of the possibility of further rain and waterlogging across the city.

The advisory comes a day after heavy rain left several parts of Gurugram waterlogged, affecting traffic movement and forcing many residents to remain indoors. Several companies had also announced work-from-home arrangements, while schools declared a holiday or shifted to online classes.

The administration said the work-from-home advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure to prevent the situation from worsening and ensure the smooth movement of traffic during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are monitoring areas vulnerable to waterlogging and have urged residents to exercise caution while travelling.

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60 mm Rain In Gurugram, Several Areas Waterlogged

According to official data, Gurugram tehsil received 60 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Friday. Sohna recorded 82 mm, Badshahpur 74 mm, Wazirabad 68.5 mm, while Kadipur and Harsaru each received 60 mm.

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was among the worst-affected stretches. A large section near Cyber Hub, opposite Gateway Tower Metro station, was submerged, while long queues of vehicles were reported on several stretches.

Golf Course Road was also inundated, particularly near Global Foyer Mall in DLF Sector 42. Sheetla Mata Road, which has witnessed repeated waterlogging during the monsoon, was similarly affected.

Several major intersections and service lanes, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Sohna Road, reported waterlogging. The situation also highlighted infrastructure concerns in areas such as Rajendra Park, Daultabad Industrial Area and adjoining colonies.

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Helpline Numbers Issued For Residents

Authorities have also issued helpline numbers for residents to report waterlogging and seek assistance. Officials are monitoring vulnerable areas and taking steps to manage the impact of rain-related disruptions.

The district administration has appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution until weather conditions improve.