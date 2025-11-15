Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketChennai Super Kings Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

In a major move, CSK parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja, who had been with the franchise for 13 years.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CSK IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: The deadline for IPL 2026 retentions and releases is now over and Chennai Super Kings have begun reshaping their squad after a disappointing season. Chennai Super Kings lead the way in player releases, letting go of a total of 11 players ahead of IPL 2026.

Among them are four overseas cricketers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, who has been traded to Rajasthan Royals.

The team has also decided to part ways with several underperforming middle-order batsmen from IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who didn’t get a game last season, along with Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed, and Vijay Shankar, have all been released.

Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh remain with the franchise, with Singh returning from injury to reclaim his spot.

In a major move, CSK parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja, who had been with the franchise for 13 years. The all-rounder has been traded, and will not feature for the team this season.

In his place, CSK have brought in star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals - a trade likely driven by long-term planning.

Rumours surrounding the Jadeja–Samson swap had been circulating for weeks, and CSK officially confirmed the details on their website today. Another significant trade saw Sam Curran also move to the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings: Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

CSK Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mahatre, Dewald Brewis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overtun, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjaan Preet Singh, Nathan Elis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK Released Players: Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, C Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Matheesha Pathirana.

Remaining Purse for IPL 2026 Auction: ₹43.4 crore

Following these releases, CSK heads into the IPL auction with a purse of ₹43.4 crore.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Chennai Super Kings Retained List Chennai Super Kings Released Players
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget