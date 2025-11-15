Chennai Super Kings Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

CSK IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: The deadline for IPL 2026 retentions and releases is now over and Chennai Super Kings have begun reshaping their squad after a disappointing season. Chennai Super Kings lead the way in player releases, letting go of a total of 11 players ahead of IPL 2026.

Among them are four overseas cricketers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, who has been traded to Rajasthan Royals.

The team has also decided to part ways with several underperforming middle-order batsmen from IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who didn’t get a game last season, along with Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed, and Vijay Shankar, have all been released.

Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh remain with the franchise, with Singh returning from injury to reclaim his spot.

In a major move, CSK parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja, who had been with the franchise for 13 years. The all-rounder has been traded, and will not feature for the team this season.

In his place, CSK have brought in star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals - a trade likely driven by long-term planning.

Rumours surrounding the Jadeja–Samson swap had been circulating for weeks, and CSK officially confirmed the details on their website today. Another significant trade saw Sam Curran also move to the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings: Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

CSK Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mahatre, Dewald Brewis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overtun, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjaan Preet Singh, Nathan Elis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK Released Players: Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, C Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Matheesha Pathirana.

Remaining Purse for IPL 2026 Auction: ₹43.4 crore

Following these releases, CSK heads into the IPL auction with a purse of ₹43.4 crore.