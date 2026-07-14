Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence On Sacking As England Test Coach, Points Out Failures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brendon McCullum admitted India and Australia series failures cost him.

McCullum accepted responsibility, understanding ECB's decision despite disappointment.

Coaching England Test side was career highlight, McCullum expressed gratitude.

Former England Test head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that England's failures against India and Australia ultimately cost him his job. Speaking at Edgbaston ahead of the opening ODI against India, the former New Zealand captain said results in the team's biggest Test series fell short of expectations.

McCullum's tenure came to an end after England endured a disappointing run in marquee assignments, including a 4-1 series defeat in India and a 2-1 home loss to New Zealand. While England remained competitive in several home series, the inability to deliver against their biggest rivals proved decisive.

McCullum Accepts Responsibility

McCullum revealed he was informed by the England and Wales Cricket Board that a change in leadership was required. Although disappointed by the decision, he said he fully understood the reasoning behind it.

"We just weren't quite able to win those big series. The series against India and the series against Australia are the two marquee series. We weren't able to get the results in those. For that, I guess I can only say sorry," McCullum said.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Rejects ICC 40-Over Format, Tells Boards How To Fix ODIs

He added: "Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder. Obviously, I was disappointed initially. Well, I am disappointed, not just initially. But at the same time, I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business, and our results weren't good enough. Fundamentally, it's time for someone else to have a go."

'A Privilege To Lead England'

Despite the disappointing finish, McCullum described coaching England's Test side as the highlight of his cricketing career and thanked the board for the opportunity.

"I feel over the course of 20-odd years in this sport, the last four years have been possibly the biggest highlight that I've had. I've always been incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I've felt humbled to be in that position. I just wanted to try and get the best outcome for English cricket for all those that support the team," he said.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Details Chat With Virat Kohli, Mentions Rohit Sharma And World Cup 2027 Plans

England have already begun the transition under new leadership. For the ODI series opener against India, Jacob Bethell has been promoted to open the batting, while Tom Banton has been left out of the playing XI.