Shubman Gill Rejects ICC 40-Over Format, Tells Boards How To Fix ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill opposes 40-over ODIs, seeks engaging format.

He advocates for tri-series, quadrangular tournaments instead of bilateral series.

ODI World Cup remains the ultimate goal for players.

England series offers India chance to test combinations.

India captain Shubman Gill has dismissed suggestions of reducing One Day Internationals to a 40-over format, saying the answer lies in making the format more engaging rather than shortening it. Speaking ahead of the first ODI against England at Edgbaston, Gill backed the return of tri-series and quadrangular tournaments to bring fresh excitement to 50-over cricket.

The International Cricket Council recently discussed the future of ODIs amid growing concerns over packed schedules and the rising popularity of franchise leagues. Among the ideas explored was trimming the format to 40 overs per side.

Gill, however, believes the traditional format should remain untouched.

Gill Wants Tri-Series Back

Instead of changing the number of overs, Gill suggested bringing back multi-nation tournaments that were once a regular feature of the international calendar.

"We used to play a lot of triangular series, and it was a lot of fun to watch. We used to play in Australia — India, Australia, Sri Lanka. You're not playing with just one team. You're playing against two different teams. You're playing at different venues," Gill said.

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He added that tri-series or even four-team tournaments would make ODI cricket more appealing for both players and fans.

"So, I think, if we want to make this format interesting, instead of having bilateral series, we should have triangular series, maybe quadrangular series. Let's do something like that, so that it will be interesting to play and watch."

World Cup Remains The Ultimate Goal

Gill also reiterated that the ODI World Cup remains the biggest prize in white-ball cricket despite the growth of T20 leagues.

"I grew up watching 50-over cricket a lot and it remained a very integral part of my childhood. Whenever I think of the World Cup, the first thing that comes to my mind is the 50-over World Cup," he said.

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Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Gill said the England series offers India a valuable chance to test combinations in conditions similar to those expected during the tournament.

The skipper also acknowledged injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana but said India would continue giving opportunities to new players to build depth ahead of the World Cup.