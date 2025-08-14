Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBowlers With Most Sixes In Cricket History Ft. Harbhajan Singh

Bowlers With Most Sixes In Cricket History Ft. Harbhajan Singh

Here’s a look at four bowlers who hold the record for smashing the most sixes in international cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:26 AM (IST)

In cricket, it’s usually the batsmen who dominate the highlights reel with their towering sixes. Legends like India’s Rohit Sharma, West Indies giants Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, and South Africa’s AB de Villiers have made bowlers sweat with their explosive hitting.

However, the gentleman’s game has also seen several bowlers who could wield the bat just as fiercely, clearing the boundary ropes with remarkable frequency.

Here’s a look at four bowlers who hold the record for smashing the most sixes in international cricket.

Wasim Akram

Pakistan’s legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram tops this unique list. Known primarily for his devastating swing bowling, Akram was equally capable of sending the ball into the stands. Across 460 international matches, he struck 178 sixes.

In Tests, he claimed 414 wickets in 104 games while also scoring 2,898 runs, including three centuries. In ODIs, he picked up 502 wickets in 356 appearances and amassed 3,717 runs.

Mashrafe Mortaza

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was another bowler who enjoyed attacking with the bat. He has smashed a total of 107 sixes in international cricket—62 in ODIs, 22 in Tests, and 23 in T20Is. Mortaza also finished his career with 390 wickets across formats.

Norman Vanua

Representing Papua New Guinea, Norman Vanua has proved to be a big-hitter for his team. He has cleared the ropes 96 times internationally—49 in 57 ODIs and 47 in 58 T20Is—making him one of the most destructive lower-order hitters among associate nation cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh

India’s spin great Harbhajan Singh comes fourth on the list with 81 sixes. Across 103 Tests, he scored 2,224 runs and smashed 42 sixes. In ODIs, he hit 35 sixes in 236 matches, while in T20Is, he added four more to his tally.

Apart from his 711 international wickets, Bhajji often provided crucial batting contributions down the order.

Also on ABP Live | Who Is Ravi Ghai? Grandfather Of Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancee Sania Chandok

Also on ABP Live | Arjun Tendulkar vs Sania Chandok: Who Tops Net Worth Chart?

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Most Sixes Record Cricket Records Harbhajan Singh Bowlers With Most Sixes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Cities
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
World
'Trump Miffed With India For Snubbing Ceasefire Role’: Ex-Diplomat On US Tariffs
'Trump Miffed With India For Snubbing Ceasefire Role’: Ex-Diplomat On US Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget