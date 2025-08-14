Arjun Tendulkar vs Sania Chandok: Who Tops Net Worth Chart?

Arjun Tendulkar has been making headlines lately, but this time it’s not for his cricketing exploits. The 25-year-old son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got engaged on Wednesday, August 13, to Sania Chandok — granddaughter of well-known Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai.

While Arjun is known for his cricketing pedigree, Sania comes from a prominent and affluent business family, making their union a much-talked-about event.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth

Although he hails from one of cricket’s most celebrated families, Arjun has built his own career and earnings.

His estimated net worth is around ₹22 crore, with the majority of his income coming from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently playing for Mumbai Indians, he earns ₹30 lakh per season — a contract he has maintained since 2022 after being retained for the same amount. Arjun first joined the franchise in 2021 for ₹20 lakh.

Apart from the IPL, Arjun earns from domestic cricket competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which bring in roughly ₹10 lakh annually. He also benefits from sponsorship deals and endorsements, further adding to his wealth.

Sania Chandok’s Net Worth

Sania Chandok belongs to a family with deep roots in the hospitality and food industry. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, owns the Intercontinental Marine Drive Hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. His net worth is estimated to be around ₹16 billion, which is higher than Sachin Tendulkar’s reported wealth of ₹14 billion.

Sania herself is an accomplished entrepreneur. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she founded ‘Mr. Paws’ — a luxury pet spa and store — in 2022, investing ₹90 lakh into the venture.

When it comes to personal fortunes, Sania Chandok surpasses Arjun Tendulkar in wealth.

The couple’s engagement has sparked significant public interest, and they are expected to tie the knot soon. Their story blends cricketing legacy with business empire, making them one of the most high-profile young couples in India today.