Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Ravi Ghai? Grandfather Of Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancee Sania Chandok

Who Is Ravi Ghai? Grandfather Of Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancee Sania Chandok

Ravi Ghai is a well-known name in India’s hospitality and food industry. He owns the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel in Mumbai and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)

Who is Ravi Ghai: On August 13, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Sania Chandok, the granddaughter of renowned Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

The ceremony was held privately, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Following the announcement, curiosity has grown about who Ravi Ghai is, his business ventures, and his wealth.

Ravi Ghai’s Business Empire

Ravi Ghai is a well-known name in India’s hospitality and food industry. He owns the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel in Mumbai and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

His business interests extend to Gravis Hospitality Limited, a company listed on the stock exchange, as well as Gravis Good Foods. Reports suggest Gravis Good Foods has a market capitalization exceeding ₹300 crore, with Ravi Ghai holding shares worth over ₹21 crore.

One of his most recognized ventures is the ‘Kwality’ brand, a significant player in the ice cream market.

According to industry estimates, the combined net worth and private asset value of Ravi Ghai’s Gravis Group is between ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore. However, despite his business success, Ghai has also faced family disputes. Reports indicate ongoing tensions with his son, Gaurav Ghai, linked to a Family Settlement Agreement in 2021 and a Supplemental Agreement in 2023.

A New Bond Between Two Influential Families

While public attention often focuses on Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, it was his son Arjun who made headlines with this sudden engagement.

The union between Arjun Tendulkar and Sania Chandok connects two prominent families — one from the world of cricket and the other from the realm of luxury hospitality and food business.

So far, no wedding date has been officially revealed, but the announcement has sparked significant interest among fans and media alike, marking yet another high-profile connection in Indian celebrity circles.

Also on ABP Live | Arjun Tendulkar vs Sania Chandok: Who Tops Net Worth Chart?

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Sania Chandok Who Is Ravi Ghai Ravi Ghai Arjun Tendulkar Fiancee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget