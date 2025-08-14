Who Is Ravi Ghai? Grandfather Of Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancee Sania Chandok

Who is Ravi Ghai: On August 13, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Sania Chandok, the granddaughter of renowned Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

The ceremony was held privately, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Following the announcement, curiosity has grown about who Ravi Ghai is, his business ventures, and his wealth.

Ravi Ghai’s Business Empire

Ravi Ghai is a well-known name in India’s hospitality and food industry. He owns the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel in Mumbai and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

His business interests extend to Gravis Hospitality Limited, a company listed on the stock exchange, as well as Gravis Good Foods. Reports suggest Gravis Good Foods has a market capitalization exceeding ₹300 crore, with Ravi Ghai holding shares worth over ₹21 crore.

One of his most recognized ventures is the ‘Kwality’ brand, a significant player in the ice cream market.

According to industry estimates, the combined net worth and private asset value of Ravi Ghai’s Gravis Group is between ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore. However, despite his business success, Ghai has also faced family disputes. Reports indicate ongoing tensions with his son, Gaurav Ghai, linked to a Family Settlement Agreement in 2021 and a Supplemental Agreement in 2023.

A New Bond Between Two Influential Families

While public attention often focuses on Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, it was his son Arjun who made headlines with this sudden engagement.

The union between Arjun Tendulkar and Sania Chandok connects two prominent families — one from the world of cricket and the other from the realm of luxury hospitality and food business.

So far, no wedding date has been officially revealed, but the announcement has sparked significant interest among fans and media alike, marking yet another high-profile connection in Indian celebrity circles.

