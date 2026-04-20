Blessing Muzarabani PSL Ban Row: PCB Admits No Contract, Yet Stands By Two-Year Ban: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB banned Blessing Muzarabani, citing commitment breach.

Muzarabani's agent denies formal contract with Islamabad United.

PCB claims verbal agreement existed, agent disputes this.

Muzarabani PSL Ban Row: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself at the centre of a major controversy after acknowledging, as per a report by PTI, that no formal contract was issued to Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite this, the board has maintained that a clear verbal understanding existed between the player and Islamabad United. The situation escalated after the PCB handed Muzarabani a two-year ban from the PSL, alleging that he breached his commitment to the franchise by opting to join the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he signed with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pacer's Agent Hits Back, Calls Ban “Excessive”

Muzarabani’s agent, Rob Humphries, strongly refuted the PCB’s move of banning the player, publicly criticizing the decision. He argued that his client neither participated in the PSL auction nor signed any contractual agreement with Islamabad United, making the ban both unfair and unjustified.

Humphries emphasized that the player’s camp had clearly communicated their inability to proceed without a formal contract, which is essential to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket.

“We've remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause anymore animosity for the Pakistan Super League/Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves,” Humphries’ statement said.

“[On] 13 February, Blessing [was] approached by Islamabad United about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL. The deal [was] agreed subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket. An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Islamabad United/PSL announced the signing to the world via social media,” the agent added.

Muzarabani had been roped in by Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph for a reported fee of USD 40,000, further adding to the complexity of the dispute.

Verbal Agreement vs Legal Obligation Debate

PCB sources, however, reiterated, as per the said PTI report, that a binding agreement can be formed once essential terms, such as remuneration and contract structure, are agreed upon, even via written communication. The board maintains that Muzarabani accepted these conditions before ultimately choosing a conflicting IPL opportunity.

Humphries has urged the PCB to reconsider its stance, suggesting that the situation arose due to administrative lapses rather than any deliberate wrongdoing.