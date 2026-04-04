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HomeSportsCricketBig-Name Players Missing From IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Cummins And More

Big-Name Players Missing From IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Cummins And More

Several prominent players have already missed matches this season, notably including key figures from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 07:07 PM (IST)

The 2026 season of Indian Premier League has begun on an exciting note, with teams like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore making strong starts. However, even before the tournament got underway, injuries and availability issues began to impact several squads.

A number of high-profile players have missed matches so far, including some key names from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Here's a team-wise look at status of notable absentees:

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni

Dhoni is currently out of the playing XI due to injury but is expected to return later in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Matheesha Pathirana

KKR have been hit the hardest. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out for the entire season, while Matheesha Pathirana is yet to receive fitness clearance.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has been ruled out due to personal reasons. Josh Hazlewood is still recovering and will miss the initial matches, while Nuwan Thushara awaits clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Rajasthan Royals - Sam Curran

All-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a groin injury and has been replaced by Dasun Shanaka.

Delhi Capitals - Mitchell Starc, Ben Duckett

Mitchell Starc is recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries and will miss early games. Ben Duckett opted out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya, Atharva Ankolekar

Hardik Pandya missed a match due to illness, while Atharva Ankolekar has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Gujarat Titans - Ishant Sharma

Despite being available, Ishant Sharma has not yet featured in the playing XI, highlighting the team’s strong bench strength.

Punjab Kings - Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell withdrew before the auction, while Lockie Ferguson is unavailable for the initial matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins

Regular captain Pat Cummins is still recovering from injury, with Ishan Kishan stepping in as stand-in captain.

Lucknow Super Giants - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Inglis, Mayank Yadav

Wanindu Hasaranga remains sidelined due to fitness concerns, and Mayank Yadav, despite being fit, has not featured yet. Josh Inglis is expected to join the squad later in the tournament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some key players missing from the IPL 2026 season?

Several prominent players are out due to injuries or other reasons, including MS Dhoni, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Sam Curran.

Which teams have been most affected by player absences?

Kolkata Knight Riders have been hit hard with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out for the season. Chennai Super Kings are also missing MS Dhoni due to injury.

Are there any players ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season?

Yes, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep from KKR, and Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals have been ruled out for the entire season.

Which players are expected to return later in the tournament?

MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings and Josh Inglis for Lucknow Super Giants are expected to return later in the IPL 2026 season.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Pat Cummins IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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