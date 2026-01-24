Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Big Bash League Final Live Streaming: Date, Venue And How To Watch Live In India

Big Bash League Final Live Streaming: Date, Venue And How To Watch Live In India

Big Bash League Final Live Streaming: The final match of BBL 2025-26 will take place on Sunday, January 25 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:20 PM (IST)

BBL 2026 Final Live Streaming in India: The stage is set for a monumental showdown as the two most successful franchises in Big Bash history, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, face off in BBL 2025-26 Final on Sunday.

Scorchers secured their direct ticket to the final after a dominant group stage, finishing as table-toppers with seven wins. Their massive win in the Qualifier, led by Finn Allen's explosive 49, proved why they are the team to beat.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers, after a stumble in that same Qualifier, took the "long way" home by crushing Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger. A masterful 65 from Steve Smith ensured Sixers have one more shot at glory.

Big Bash League Final Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will Big Bash League 2026 final take place?

The final match of BBL 2025-26 will take place on Sunday, January 25 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will Big Bash League 2026 final start?

BBL final will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Time), with the toss taking place half an hour before.

Where to watch Big Bash League 2026 final live telecast?

BBL 2025-26 final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) in India.

Where to watch Big Bash League 2026 final live streaming?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League final match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website in India.

Perth Scorchers Probable Playing 11

Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brodie Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman.

Sydney Sixers Probable Playing 11

Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc.

Race for Golden Bat

BBL 2026 final isn't just about the trophy; it’s also a race for the tournament’s leading run-scorer title.

David Warner (Sydney Thunder): Currently holds the top spot with 433 runs.

Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers): Hot on his heels with 430 runs. Allen needs just 4 runs in the final to overtake Warner and finish as the season's most prolific batter.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Big Bash League Final Live Streaming Big Bash League Final Live BBL 2026 BBL Final Live Streaming
