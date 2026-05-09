BCCI Cracks Down With New IPL 2026 Rules - Here's What's Banned

After BCCI's newly introduced regulations for Indian Premier League 2026, many are wondering why the board suddenly decided to impose such strict measures. According to reports, BCCI’s decision was influenced by several incidents involving players, content creators, and unauthorized individuals during the tournament.

Why Did BCCI Tighten Rules?

One of the primary concerns involved the filming of reels and social media content in restricted areas, along with pranks and behind-the-scenes activities conducted without proper security clearance. The growing proximity between players and social media influencers also reportedly alarmed the board.

BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) warned franchises that unauthorized guests entering hotel rooms of players, support staff, and officials could potentially create “honey trap” situations or compromise security protocols.

As a result, players are now required to inform team management and security officials about their movements and activities outside designated zones.

Social Media Content Under Scanner

A major trigger behind the new advisory was an incident involving a young IPL player and a temporary content creator hired by a franchise during the season.

The player reportedly asked the content creator to shoot reels, videos, and photographs for his personal social media accounts. However, the creator later uploaded some of that exclusive footage on their own private profile in an attempt to gain online traction.

The content reportedly included visuals from training sessions, stadium premises, and even footage from inside the player’s hotel room - something that raised major security concerns.

Franchises Asked to Act

A franchise official told PTI that teams have already received instructions from BCCI and are now working toward implementing the guidelines without invading player privacy.

The official admitted that younger players are extremely active on social media and often chase online engagement, making monitoring a difficult task. Franchises are now reducing the number of temporary content creators hired specifically for the IPL season and educating newcomers about the consequences of violating BCCI rules.

Concerns Over Unauthorized Guests

BCCI’s concerns intensified after another incident in which a player was reportedly found hosting guests in his hotel room late at night on multiple occasions. An ACU official reportedly questioned the team management, but the explanation given was considered unsatisfactory.

A former IPL team manager also claimed that some senior players often use their stature to bypass rules and avoid scrutiny.

What Is Banned Under New Rules?

The stricter IPL 2026 guidelines now place restrictions on:

Unauthorized guests in player hotel rooms

Filming reels or social media content in restricted areas

Unapproved access to practice sessions and dressing-room zones

Movement without informing security officials

Activities involving temporary influencers or content creators without authorization