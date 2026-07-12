3 Indian Stars Whose T20I Career Might Have Ended With England Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces squad review after comprehensive England series defeat.

Sanju Samson's poor form threatens international career; young players considered.

Prasidh Krishna struggled with economy and wickets, raising selection concerns.

Washington Sundar's utility questioned; unproductive batting and ineffective bowling cited.

England vs India: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is prepared to make major selection changes after a comprehensive 4-0 T20 International series defeat against England. The heavy loss cost India their top spot in the global ICC rankings, forcing a complete review of the squad depth. Several established international players now face extended exclusion from the national team after failing to perform during the tours of Ireland and England.

1. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson faces severe scrutiny regarding his international future after failing to justify his position in the top order. The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered consecutive failures across both legs of the overseas tour, leading to heavy criticism from analysts.

The batsman managed scores of just 1 and 27 during his two appearances against England. This followed a poor single-digit contribution in Ireland, where he scored only 5 runs before being dropped from the starting lineup.

Selectors are now looking to transition away from the veteran batsman to build a younger squad. Emerging players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan are pinned to receive long-term opportunities in his place.

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2. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna failed to establish himself as a reliable frontline fast bowling option in the absence of senior players. The 30-year-old seamer struggled significantly with his line and length on balanced European pitches.

The bowler conceded 57 runs in a single four-over spell during the preliminary series in Ireland. His economy rate reached 14.25 during that fixture, drawing sharp criticism from the team management.

His defensive difficulties continued in England, where he managed just one wicket across two completed matches. An expensive economy rate of 9.14 has forced selectors to look for alternative pace options.

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3. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has put his position across all three formats in jeopardy after an unproductive tour. The spin-bowling all-rounder lacked the required utility to balance the side in foreign conditions.

The player accumulated a total of just 23 runs across his last five international appearances. His batting failed to provide any lower-order stability when the top order collapsed under pressure.

His secondary skill proved equally ineffective against aggressive batting lineups. Sundar claimed only one wicket during the entire European tour, making his regular selection highly unlikely moving forward.