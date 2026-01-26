Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI's Backup Plan Ready If Washington Sundar Misses T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI's Backup Plan Ready If Washington Sundar Misses T20 World Cup 2026

With ICC T20 World Cup tournament being held in India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is keen on maintaining a deep roster of spin-bowling all-rounders to exploit the subcontinental tracks.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

With ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup just days away, BCCI has reportedly initiated a backup plan to address the potential absence of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

BCCI has reportedly instructed the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to prioritize match-readiness of Riyan Parag, identifying him as the primary tactical cover for injured Sundar, Times of India reported.

Sundar's Fitness Cloud

Washington Sundar's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 remains highly uncertain following a rib injury sustained during the ODI series against New Zealand.

BCCI's medical team is working around the clock, but recovery timeline for a side strain is notoriously unpredictable. Given the high-intensity nature of World Cup, the team management is hesitant to risk a player who is not at 100% fitness.

Why Riyan Parag?

Tactical Flexibility: Like Sundar, Parag offers a "three-dimensional" skill set. His aggressive middle-order batting and much-improved off-spin make him a versatile asset for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Domestic Form: Riyan Parag has been in sublime touch in the domestic circuit, showing the temperament needed for high-pressure situations.

Strategic Fit: With ICC T20 World Cup tournament being held in India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is keen on maintaining a deep roster of spin-bowling all-rounders to exploit the subcontinental tracks.

Bishnoi vs Parag to replace Sundar?

Ravi Bishnoi is already in the mix as a "specialist spin option", but Riyan Parag is being groomed specifically to fill the vacancy of an "all-rounder" who can stabilize the lower-middle order.

The CoE has been tasked with putting Parag through rigorous fitness and skill drills to ensure he can slot into the XI at a moment’s notice if Sundar fails his final fitness test.

If the team wants a specialist spin option, they could consider Bishnoi, who impressed with his form in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. However, if the priority is batting depth, a like-for-like replacement for Sundar would be more suitable.

In that case, Riyan Parag seems to be a strong candidate, as he can contribute with the bat in the lower order while also providing effective spin bowling.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Washington Sundar Ravi Bishnoi BCCI RIYAN PARAG T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: Indian Navy Showcases Power and Valor in Spectacular Display
Breaking News: PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day, calls it a symbol of India’s pride
Republic Day: Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held in Patna, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Pays Tribute
Breaking News: Shocking rape case of 13-year-old girl in Gorakhpur; hotel owner, manager among four arrested
Breaking News: Violence Erupts in Kolkata’s Behala, Fire Set Near Biplab Deb Stage, BJP Accuses TMC Workers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget