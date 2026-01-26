BCCI's Backup Plan Ready If Washington Sundar Misses T20 World Cup 2026

With ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup just days away, BCCI has reportedly initiated a backup plan to address the potential absence of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

BCCI has reportedly instructed the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to prioritize match-readiness of Riyan Parag, identifying him as the primary tactical cover for injured Sundar, Times of India reported.

Sundar's Fitness Cloud

Washington Sundar's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 remains highly uncertain following a rib injury sustained during the ODI series against New Zealand.

BCCI's medical team is working around the clock, but recovery timeline for a side strain is notoriously unpredictable. Given the high-intensity nature of World Cup, the team management is hesitant to risk a player who is not at 100% fitness.

Why Riyan Parag?

Tactical Flexibility: Like Sundar, Parag offers a "three-dimensional" skill set. His aggressive middle-order batting and much-improved off-spin make him a versatile asset for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Domestic Form: Riyan Parag has been in sublime touch in the domestic circuit, showing the temperament needed for high-pressure situations.

Strategic Fit: With ICC T20 World Cup tournament being held in India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is keen on maintaining a deep roster of spin-bowling all-rounders to exploit the subcontinental tracks.

Bishnoi vs Parag to replace Sundar?

Ravi Bishnoi is already in the mix as a "specialist spin option", but Riyan Parag is being groomed specifically to fill the vacancy of an "all-rounder" who can stabilize the lower-middle order.

The CoE has been tasked with putting Parag through rigorous fitness and skill drills to ensure he can slot into the XI at a moment’s notice if Sundar fails his final fitness test.

If the team wants a specialist spin option, they could consider Bishnoi, who impressed with his form in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. However, if the priority is batting depth, a like-for-like replacement for Sundar would be more suitable.

In that case, Riyan Parag seems to be a strong candidate, as he can contribute with the bat in the lower order while also providing effective spin bowling.