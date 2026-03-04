Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form

Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form

Babar isn't the only high-profile casualty; opening batter Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and pacer Naseem Shah have also been excluded from the tour.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:12 PM (IST)

Babar Azam dropped for PAK vs BAN ODI series: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially dropped former captain Babar Azam from the 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh, starting March 11, 2026.

The decision follows a disastrous T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for Babar, where he managed just 91 runs across four innings (averaging 22.75). His struggle for "intent" culminated in him being benched for Pakistan's must-win Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka.



Six Uncapped Players: In a clear shift toward rebuilding, PCB has called up six new faces, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Shaheen remains captain: Despite Pakistan's early World Cup exit, Shaheen Shah Afridi remains ODI captain, with Mohammad Rizwan returning to the side. Shaheen struggled in the T20 World Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches with a best of 4/30, and his economy rate remained high at 10.52

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh Tour: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

PAK vs BAN three-match ODI series is scheduled from March 11 to 15, with all games taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The series kicks off on March 11, the second ODI will follow on March 13, and the final 50-over contest is set for March 15.

PAK vs BAN ODI Series Full Schedule:

March 11: First ODI

March 13: Second ODI

March 15: Third ODI

Pakistan last played an ODI series in November, hosting Sri Lanka and completing a 3-0 sweep. It marked Shaheen's second stint as ODI captain, after he previously led the side in a home series against South Africa, where Pakistan secured a 2-1 win.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Babar Azam dropped from the ODI squad against Bangladesh?

Babar Azam was dropped following a poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he scored only 91 runs across four innings.

Who is the captain of the Pakistan ODI squad for the Bangladesh series?

Shaheen Shah Afridi remains the ODI captain for Pakistan for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Are there any new players in the Pakistan squad for the Bangladesh tour?

Yes, the PCB has included six uncapped players in the squad, signaling a rebuilding phase for the team.

Who are some other notable players excluded from the Bangladesh ODI series?

Besides Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Naseem Shah have also been excluded from the tour.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
PAK Vs BAN Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Babar Azam BAN Vs PAK Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
