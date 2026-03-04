Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form

Babar Azam dropped for PAK vs BAN ODI series: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially dropped former captain Babar Azam from the 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh, starting March 11, 2026.

The decision follows a disastrous T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for Babar, where he managed just 91 runs across four innings (averaging 22.75). His struggle for "intent" culminated in him being benched for Pakistan's must-win Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka.

Babar isn't the only high-profile casualty; opening batter Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and pacer Naseem Shah have also been excluded from the tour.

Six Uncapped Players: In a clear shift toward rebuilding, PCB has called up six new faces, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Shaheen remains captain: Despite Pakistan's early World Cup exit, Shaheen Shah Afridi remains ODI captain, with Mohammad Rizwan returning to the side. Shaheen struggled in the T20 World Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches with a best of 4/30, and his economy rate remained high at 10.52

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh Tour: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

PAK vs BAN three-match ODI series is scheduled from March 11 to 15, with all games taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The series kicks off on March 11, the second ODI will follow on March 13, and the final 50-over contest is set for March 15.

PAK vs BAN ODI Series Full Schedule:

March 11: First ODI

March 13: Second ODI

March 15: Third ODI

Pakistan last played an ODI series in November, hosting Sri Lanka and completing a 3-0 sweep. It marked Shaheen's second stint as ODI captain, after he previously led the side in a home series against South Africa, where Pakistan secured a 2-1 win.