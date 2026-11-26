New Delhi: The Delhi Police has prohibited unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations in the New Delhi district, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders, ahead of a proposed protest march by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other activists on Thursday.

A public notice issued by the police said that information has been received that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other activists are planning to organise a march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

"However, no application seeking permission for the proposed march has been received, and no permission has been granted," it stated.

Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are in force in the New Delhi district. Unauthorised gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering and dharnas have been prohibited under the order.

They urged people to comply with the restrictions and warned that violations would invite legal action.

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