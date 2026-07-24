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English NewsSportsCricketAustralia-England 150th Anniversary Ashes Test On Indian Soil? Here's What We Know

Australia-England 150th Anniversary Ashes Test On Indian Soil? Here's What We Know

Chennai is scheduled to host an exhibition fixture between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, reflecting the growing commercial appeal of Indian audiences.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has indicated that the board would be open to the unprecedented idea of staging a Test match between Australia and England in India. Speaking on BBC’s Stumped podcast, Greenberg acknowledged the immense commercial appeal and passionate fanbase in India, describing the market as crucial for expanding cricket’s global footprint.

Cricket Australia is increasingly looking to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. Australia and England are set to commemorate 150 years of the Ashes with a special Test match next March, also Big Bash League (BBL) will also make its way to India this December. Given India's immense passion for cricket and its financial significance, there is also possibility of staging the commemorative (a special, one-off international cricket match) Ashes Test in the country.

Chennai is scheduled to host an exhibition fixture between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, reflecting the growing commercial appeal of Indian audiences.

With cricket enjoying unmatched popularity and the Indian market offering substantial commercial opportunities, Cricket Australia appears keen to deepen its engagement with one of the sport's most lucrative fan bases.

"We’d have to be open to consider all options. Our relationship with the ECB, but also the BCCI, is very strong. And clearly, there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. That's not something we are currently planning, but it would certainly be open for consideration." - Todd Greenberg, CEO, Cricket Australia.

India's influence on global cricket

India's influence on global cricket is evident from the financial impact of its tours. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to generate significant revenue from the recently concluded eight-match white-ball series against India, despite England winning six of those games.

However, the financial outlook is unlikely to be as strong next year, even though England will host both the men's and women's Ashes series, underlining the commercial value that India brings to international cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cricket Australia considering hosting an Australia-England Test match in India?

Yes, Cricket Australia's CEO Todd Greenberg indicated they would be open to the idea. He cited India's immense commercial appeal and passionate fanbase as key reasons.

Why is Cricket Australia looking to strengthen its presence in India?

India offers immense commercial appeal and a passionate fanbase, which is crucial for expanding cricket's global footprint. It also represents one of the sport's most lucrative fan bases.

What specific cricket events are planned or being considered for India?

The BBL will go to India in December, with an exhibition match in Chennai. There's also a possibility of staging the commemorative Ashes Test in India next March.

How does India's influence affect other cricket boards financially?

India's tours generate significant revenue for boards like the ECB. The financial outlook for hosting other major series, even the Ashes, is not as strong as when India tours.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England INDIA VS ENGLAND Ashes 2026
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