This match is the final Group B game. While both teams are out of the Super 8 race, it's an opportunity for Australia to end their campaign with pride and for Oman to achieve a historic win.
AUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2026: Confirmed Playing XIs and Live Streaming Guide
Looking for Australia vs Oman live streaming? Get the confirmed Playing 11, TV channel list for India & Australia and match timings for T20 World Cup 2026.
The curtains are coming down on the Group B campaign as Australia and Oman face off in a high-stakes clash of pride at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While both teams have officially been eliminated from the Super 8 race, the match remains a vital opportunity for Australia to salvage their tournament and for Oman to chase a historic "giant-killing" victory.
Confirmed Playing XIs for AUS vs OMAN
Both captains have finalized their squads for this final group-stage encounter. Australia has notably brought in Matt Renshaw, while Oman continues with their senior core led by Jatinder Singh.
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan.
Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch in India and Globally
Fans across the world can catch the action live through various platforms. Here is the complete list of official broadcasters for the T20 World Cup 2026:
In India
Live Streaming: The match will be available on JioHotstar (app and website). You can also access the stream via the Airtel Xstream Play app.
TV Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and HD channels).
Radio: Live commentary will be provided by All India Radio.
In Australia
Live Streaming: Prime Video is the official digital partner for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Radio: Fans can tune in to ABC and SEN for live ball-by-ball coverage.
Captains Words
Following Australia's shock elimination from the Super 8s, Mitchell Marsh used the toss to address the "noise" coming from the Australian public and media. He emphasized that despite the disappointment, the team’s professional obligation to win remains unchanged.
"We’re going to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket and hopefully go well. Oh look, yeah, we certainly respect the noise, I guess you could say, from back home when things don’t quite go to plan for us as a team. We sort of know that’s coming, we respect it. We reflect on ways to get better moving forward. But the last couple of days, obviously, a really disappointed group to not make through the Super 8s. But today is a World Cup match for Australia and we certainly want to finish with a win. Just the one change, Matt Renshaw comes in for Cooper Connolly." -Mitchell Marsh
Oman captain Jatinder Singh remained optimistic about his team's chances to post a competitive total, noting that the Pallekele deck appeared to be a high-scoring paradise.
"Certainly would have batted first, because it looks like a wonderful track to bat on. Yep. No, no, it’s fine, it’s fine. We wanted to bat first. Well, I think this tournament has been a learning curve in our careers, everyone, because I’ve been preaching that, you know, we lack a bit of experience and exposure. I think boys will take a lot of things, a lot of positives from the tournament, and we will bounce back a lot stronger. Well, it’s an honor for us to play against Australia because rarely we get a chance to play with the full members, and boys are looking forward to it." - Jatinder Singh
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the Australia vs. Oman match?
Who is playing for Australia and Oman in this match?
Australia's playing XI includes Mitchell Marsh (c) and Matt Renshaw. Oman's XI is led by captain Jatinder Singh, with their senior core remaining.
Where can I watch the Australia vs. Oman match in India?
In India, the match can be live-streamed on JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play. TV telecast will be on Star Sports Network, and radio commentary on All India Radio.
How can I watch the match in Australia?
In Australia, the match will be live-streamed on Prime Video. Live ball-by-ball coverage is also available on ABC and SEN radio.
What did the captains say about the match?
Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, acknowledged public disappointment but stressed the team's commitment to winning. Oman's captain, Jatinder Singh, saw the pitch as good for batting and highlighted the tournament as a learning experience.