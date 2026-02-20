AUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2026: Confirmed Playing XIs and Live Streaming Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The curtains are coming down on the Group B campaign as Australia and Oman face off in a high-stakes clash of pride at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While both teams have officially been eliminated from the Super 8 race, the match remains a vital opportunity for Australia to salvage their tournament and for Oman to chase a historic "giant-killing" victory.

Confirmed Playing XIs for AUS vs OMAN

Both captains have finalized their squads for this final group-stage encounter. Australia has notably brought in Matt Renshaw, while Oman continues with their senior core led by Jatinder Singh.

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan.

Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch in India and Globally

Fans across the world can catch the action live through various platforms. Here is the complete list of official broadcasters for the T20 World Cup 2026:

In India

Live Streaming: The match will be available on JioHotstar (app and website). You can also access the stream via the Airtel Xstream Play app.

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and HD channels).

Radio: Live commentary will be provided by All India Radio.

In Australia

Live Streaming: Prime Video is the official digital partner for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Radio: Fans can tune in to ABC and SEN for live ball-by-ball coverage.

Captains Words

Following Australia's shock elimination from the Super 8s, Mitchell Marsh used the toss to address the "noise" coming from the Australian public and media. He emphasized that despite the disappointment, the team’s professional obligation to win remains unchanged.

"We’re going to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket and hopefully go well. Oh look, yeah, we certainly respect the noise, I guess you could say, from back home when things don’t quite go to plan for us as a team. We sort of know that’s coming, we respect it. We reflect on ways to get better moving forward. But the last couple of days, obviously, a really disappointed group to not make through the Super 8s. But today is a World Cup match for Australia and we certainly want to finish with a win. Just the one change, Matt Renshaw comes in for Cooper Connolly." -Mitchell Marsh

Oman captain Jatinder Singh remained optimistic about his team's chances to post a competitive total, noting that the Pallekele deck appeared to be a high-scoring paradise.

"Certainly would have batted first, because it looks like a wonderful track to bat on. Yep. No, no, it’s fine, it’s fine. We wanted to bat first. Well, I think this tournament has been a learning curve in our careers, everyone, because I’ve been preaching that, you know, we lack a bit of experience and exposure. I think boys will take a lot of things, a lot of positives from the tournament, and we will bounce back a lot stronger. Well, it’s an honor for us to play against Australia because rarely we get a chance to play with the full members, and boys are looking forward to it." - Jatinder Singh