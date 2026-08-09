Latest Update On Shubman Gill Emerges After Finger Injury Scare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Shubman Gill suffered finger injury, missed warm-up match.

Injury was precautionary; KL Rahul captained team in absence.

Gill resumed batting practice, boosting India before Test series.

India captain Shubman Gill has returned to batting practice after suffering a finger injury in the nets, providing a timely boost ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Gill missed India's ongoing warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo after being ruled out as a precaution. KL Rahul took over as captain for the game.

Shubman Gill Back In The Nets

Gill picked up the finger injury while batting in the nets before the warm-up match. The setback initially raised concerns given India's growing list of fitness issues ahead of the Test series.

However, the injury was not considered serious, with Gill missing the practice game primarily as a precaution. His return to batting now offers India some relief before the first Test.

The India captain was reported to have resumed batting practice in the early hours of August 9. His workload and recovery will remain important as the team assesses his availability for the opening Test.

WATCH POST

GOOD NEWS FOR TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳



- Shubman Gill has started the batting practice in nets after 2 days of rest. [📸: Debasis Sen] pic.twitter.com/NngvcbolSy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2026

KL Rahul Leads India In Gill's Absence

Gill's absence became clear when KL Rahul walked out for the toss as India's stand-in captain in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI.

The development came at an awkward time for India, who are already managing several injury concerns within the squad. Losing their captain, even temporarily, added to the uncertainty around the team's preparations.

Gill's return to the nets should ease some of those concerns, although India will still need to monitor his finger before making a final call on his participation.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be an important assignment for Gill as he continues to lead India's Test side. For now, his return to batting is the update India would have wanted after the latest injury scare.