Gautam Gambhir Rested! This Cricket Icon Will Coach Team India In Next T20 Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New support staff joins Laxman for both assignments.

Team India Coaching Staff: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a major decision regarding the coaching staff following the squad announcement for the upcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.

According to reports, head coach Gautam Gambhir will not travel with the team for the Zimbabwe tour. In his absence, former iconic Indian batsman VVS Laxman will step up to take charge as the head coach. Laxman is also slated to reprise this leadership role for the Indian squad at the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

Gambhir to Miss Zimbabwe Tour

According to a report by Times of India, BCCI has decided to manage workload by splitting coaching responsibilities between Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman, keeping India's grueling international calendar in mind.

Immediately after wrapping up the tour of England, India is scheduled to play a three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe. To offer Gambhir a well-deserved breathing space amid back-to-back assignments, Laxman has been handed the reins.

The report further reveals that Laxman will be joined by a fresh supporting staff: former Indian cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar will step in as the batting coach, while former spinner Sunil Joshi will take charge as the bowling coach. This newly formed coaching unit is expected to remain with the young squad for the Zimbabwe tour, the Asian Games, and the subsequent white-ball series against Bangladesh.

Familiar Territory for New Head Coach

Stepping into the head coach shoe is not uncharted territory for VVS Laxman. He has successfully spearheaded the team on multiple occasions whenever the regular head coach was unavailable. Laxman also brings vast experience in nurturing young talent, given his primary role as the head of the BCCI’s newly minted Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Jam-Packed Schedule Forced Move

The core reason behind this coaching shuffle is an incredibly congested cricket calendar. The T20 series against Zimbabwe kicks off on July 23, while the Asian Games 2026 are scheduled to take place in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Simultaneously, the West Indies cricket team will be touring India for three ODIs and five T20Is between September 27 and October 17. Because the dates of the two major tournaments overlap, it is impossible for Gautam Gambhir to be physically present with both Indian squads. Consequently, Laxman will guide the contingent at the Asian Games, while Gambhir will remain with the senior team for the home series against the West Indies.

Two ICC Titles Under Gambhir’s Belt

Under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, Team India achieved monumental heights, clinching both the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the team's form hit a slight bump post the World Cup glory. India suffered a 0-2 series defeat in the T20s against Ireland and faced a setback in the second T20I against England. With a transitional, young squad at his disposal, VVS Laxman now faces the vital task of steadying the ship and delivering a stellar performance on the Zimbabwe tour and at the Asian Games.