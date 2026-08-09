Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Reports Of Critical Health | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's Mehr released video showing Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Video surfaced after Israeli media reported his critical health.

Speculation grew from leader's public absence since February.

Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency has released an undated video appearing to show Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in good health, days after Israeli media reports claimed he was in critical condition and had been taken to hospital.

The undated video, released amid growing speculation over Khamenei's health and whereabouts, is the first time Mehr has published footage of him since reports emerged about his alleged condition.

The agency is sponsored by the Iranian government and operated by the Islamic Development Organisation.

Video Emerges After Critical Health Reports

Israeli media on Friday reported that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition". Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, and The Jerusalem Post, citing IranWire and sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, reported that concerns over his health were circulating within Iran's leadership.

One source cited by The Jerusalem Post had claimed: "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Iran’s Mehr RELEASES VIDEO of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for ‘FIRST TIME’ pic.twitter.com/v3Rp81VfLH — RT (@RT_com) August 8, 2026

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Khamenei's Public Absence Fuels Speculation

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28.

Since taking office, he has not made a public appearance and has communicated through written statements.

Reports have claimed that he was injured during the initial strikes targeting his father's compound and subsequently went into hiding. Other reports have alleged that the injuries may have been severe or disfiguring.

Iranian officials have disputed such accounts and maintained that he continues to provide strategic oversight and operational directives.

President Pezeshkian has acknowledged in a state television interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently "very difficult".

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Conflicting Claims Over His Whereabouts

Questions over Khamenei's location and ability to lead have persisted since the February strikes.

In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, reported that Khamenei was "not in Iran".

US President Donald Trump also claimed in a Fox News interview around the same time that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated and said Khamenei was "90% gone" and incapacitated following the military campaign.

Iranian officials, however, have repeatedly rejected claims of serious health problems. Representatives of the country's Health Ministry previously described his initial injuries as superficial, while senior officials have said he remains involved in strategic decision-making.

The latest video released by Mehr appears intended to counter the continuing reports and speculation surrounding Khamenei's health, whereabouts and ability to lead Iran.