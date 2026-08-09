MS Dhoni Pension: How Much Does BCCI Pay Him Every Month?

MS Dhoni ended his remarkable international career in 2020, but retirement did not mark the end of his involvement in professional cricket. The former India captain continues to play in the IPL and remains one of the country's most recognisable sporting personalities.

Beyond his IPL salary, endorsements and business interests, Dhoni is also eligible for a monthly pension from the BCCI under its pension scheme for former cricketers.

How much pension does MS Dhoni receive?

BCCI revised its pension structure in 2022, increasing the monthly payments available to former players.

Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India, which places him in the category of former cricketers who have made 25 or more Test appearances. Players in this bracket currently receive a pension of ₹70,000 per month.

Therefore, Dhoni is eligible for ₹70,000 a month under the BCCI pension scheme.

However, the pension represents only a small part of Dhoni's overall earnings. His income comes from several sources, including the IPL, brand endorsements, advertisements and business investments. In the 2025 IPL season, Chennai Super Kings retained him for ₹4 crore.

How does BCCI pension scheme work?

The pension amount is determined according to a player's international and domestic career.

Under the current structure:

25 or more Tests: ₹70,000 per month

Fewer than 25 Tests: ₹60,000 per month

First-class cricketers: Pension varies according to their number of appearances

Former women cricketers: Eligible players also receive pension benefits based on the applicable criteria

The scheme was introduced to provide financial support and recognition to former cricketers who represented Indian cricket at the international or domestic level.

Dhoni's remarkable international career

MS Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 and spent nearly 16 years representing the country. As captain, he achieved a rare feat by leading India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

He finished his international career with 538 matches and 17,266 runs across formats. Dhoni also recorded 16 centuries and 108 fifties.

Behind the stumps, he was equally influential and accumulated 195 international stumpings, among the finest records for a wicketkeeper.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, his continued presence in IPL and his enduring connection with Indian cricket have kept him firmly in the spotlight.