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English NewsSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav 'Cooks' Fake News Peddlers, Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Suryakumar Yadav 'Cooks' Fake News Peddlers, Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

A major highlight of Suryakumar Yadav’s message was reserved for 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 04:23 PM (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav, despite his recent omission from the national squad, has demonstrated true sportsmanship by extending his full support to the team while taking a firm stand against online misinformation.

Following the announcement of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match tour of Zimbabwe - where Shreyas Iyer will continue to captain the side - Suryakumar took to social media to clear the air. The explosive right-hander, who has been enduring a lean patch since India's T20 World Cup title triumph, dismissed a viral quote falsely attributed to him while showering praise on India's newest teenage prodigy.

Backing Squad Amid Leadership Transition

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sticking with Shreyas Iyer as the short-format captain, Suryakumar used his official platform to reinforce his unyielding loyalty to the national team.

In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the veteran batsman expressed his pride in the current roster:

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support."

High Praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

A major highlight of Suryakumar Yadav’s message was reserved for 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenager recently etched his name into the record books as India's youngest-ever international debutant when he took the field against England in the second T20I in Manchester.

Acknowledging the momentous occasion, Suryakumar offered words of guidance to the young opener:

"A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud."

Shutting Down Fake News Factory

The batsman slammed the fabricated statements, urging cricket fans to remain vigilant and rely strictly on verified communication channels.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement," Suryakumar clarified. "Please don't believe or share unverified information. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me."

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Suryakumar Yadav recently make a statement on social media?

He made a statement to support the national team after his omission from the Zimbabwe T20I squad and to clarify that a viral quote was falsely attributed to him. He also praised a young player.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say about the rumors circulating online?

He clearly stated that a particular statement circulating online was falsely attributed to him. He urged fans not to believe or share unverified information.

Which young cricketer did Suryakumar Yadav commend in his message?

He highly praised 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently became India's youngest-ever international debutant. He offered words of guidance to the young opener.

How did Suryakumar Yadav express his support for the Indian team?

Despite his omission from the squad, he shared a heartfelt post on X, expressing his happiness for the team and wishing them the very best. He stated they would always have his full support.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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