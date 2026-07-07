Suryakumar Yadav 'Cooks' Fake News Peddlers, Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Suryakumar Yadav, despite his recent omission from the national squad, has demonstrated true sportsmanship by extending his full support to the team while taking a firm stand against online misinformation.

Following the announcement of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match tour of Zimbabwe - where Shreyas Iyer will continue to captain the side - Suryakumar took to social media to clear the air. The explosive right-hander, who has been enduring a lean patch since India's T20 World Cup title triumph, dismissed a viral quote falsely attributed to him while showering praise on India's newest teenage prodigy.

Backing Squad Amid Leadership Transition

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sticking with Shreyas Iyer as the short-format captain, Suryakumar used his official platform to reinforce his unyielding loyalty to the national team.

In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the veteran batsman expressed his pride in the current roster:

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support."

High Praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

A major highlight of Suryakumar Yadav’s message was reserved for 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenager recently etched his name into the record books as India's youngest-ever international debutant when he took the field against England in the second T20I in Manchester.

Acknowledging the momentous occasion, Suryakumar offered words of guidance to the young opener:

"A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud."

Shutting Down Fake News Factory

The batsman slammed the fabricated statements, urging cricket fans to remain vigilant and rely strictly on verified communication channels.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement," Suryakumar clarified. "Please don't believe or share unverified information. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me."