Arshdeep-Samreen Fuel Dating Rumours With Matching Fatehgarh Sahib Post

IPL 2026 season isn't just heating up on the cricket pitch; it’s also delivering plenty of off-field intrigue. The latest buzz centers on India’s premier left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, and rising Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, a series of coordinated social media posts have fans convinced that a spiritual date took place at the historic Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara.

The Instagram Evidence

Speculation reached a fever pitch this week when both Arshdeep and Samreen shared photos on their respective Instagram stories featuring the serene surroundings of Fatehgarh Sahib. Although they didn't appear in a frame together, the timing and identical vantage points of the imagery suggested they visited the holy site as a pair.

Check viral post

Arshdeep bai ji with Bhabhi ji at Fatehgarh Sahib. pic.twitter.com/T6YOz10bYi — Jotdofficial (@Jot_855) April 10, 2026

Whether it was a simple visit for blessings or a big step in their rumored relationship, the trip to Fatehgarh Sahib has certainly given fans something to talk about beyond the Purple Cap standings.

For the digital sleuths of "Blue Army," this wasn't the first clue.

Earlier this month, Arshdeep shared a cryptic Snapchat story showing him holding hands with a mystery woman. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to match a distinct "੧" (Ik Onkar) tattoo and unique nail art on the woman’s hand to Samreen Kaur’s recent public photos.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

The 25-year-old actress and model is a well-known face in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen first gained national attention as a Femina Miss India 2018 finalist. Since then, she has transitioned into acting, appearing in high-profile projects like Bollywood film 83 and popular music videos such as Botal Free and Yaara Tere Warga.

With over 4.4 million followers on Instagram, her presence at several Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches this season - including high-octane clashes at the Wankhede and New Chandigarh - has only added fuel to the fire.