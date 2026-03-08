Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell

Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell

Speaking after India's 96-run victory, a relaxed Arshdeep laughed off the confrontation and focused on the team's collective spirit.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 11:26 PM (IST)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final wasn't just about runs and wickets; it saw a rare moment of fire when Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell were involved in a heated on-field exchange. Following the "Men in Blue's" historic title defense, Arshdeep cleared the air, revealing that the incident was a misunderstanding caused by a "reverse-swinging" throw.

The Incident: What Happened?

The drama unfolded in the 11th over of the New Zealand chase. After Daryl Mitchell smashed Arshdeep for two consecutive sixes, the pacer responded with a dot ball hit straight back to him. In a heat-of-the-moment reaction, Arshdeep fired a throw at the stumps that inadvertently struck Mitchell on the thigh.

A furious Mitchell marched toward Arshdeep, prompting captain Suryakumar Yadav and the umpires to intervene. However, the tension was short-lived as Arshdeep apologized and hugged Mitchell at the end of the over.

Watch Video

Arshdeep's Post-Match Clarification

Speaking after India's 96-run victory, a relaxed Arshdeep laughed off the confrontation and focused on the team's collective spirit.

"It was nothing much, really. I just went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and hit him, so I had to tell him it wasn't intentional. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m feeling right now, sir. It feels good because we won, but the real emotion will sink in over the next few days."

Arshdeep highlighted the simple philosophy that powered India's bowling unit throughout the tournament:

"Our role was clear. If our batsmen score 250, our job is to stop them below 250. If we bowl first, we try to restrict them to the lowest possible total so our batters can play without pressure."

"This is a fantastic team with match-winners in every corner. We believed from the start that we would perform well. The trophy is just the topping on the cake."

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the on-field exchange between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell?

Arshdeep Singh's throw accidentally hit Daryl Mitchell on the thigh due to a reverse swing. Arshdeep clarified it was unintentional and apologized.

How was the tension between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell resolved?

Arshdeep apologized to Mitchell at the end of the over and they shared a hug. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the umpires also intervened.

What was Arshdeep Singh's role in India's bowling strategy during the tournament?

The bowlers' role was to restrict the opposition to a score below what the batsmen set. If batting first, they aimed for the lowest possible total to ease pressure on the batters.

What was Arshdeep Singh's feeling after India's T20 World Cup victory?

Arshdeep felt good because they won but mentioned the full emotion would sink in over the next few days. He highlighted the team's strong collective spirit.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell IND Vs NZ Arshdeep Singh T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell
Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell
Cricket
IND vs NZ Highlights, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
IND vs NZ Highlights, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
Cricket
‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph
‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph
Cricket
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Clash During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Clash During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget