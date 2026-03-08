Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final wasn't just about runs and wickets; it saw a rare moment of fire when Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell were involved in a heated on-field exchange. Following the "Men in Blue's" historic title defense, Arshdeep cleared the air, revealing that the incident was a misunderstanding caused by a "reverse-swinging" throw.

The Incident: What Happened?

The drama unfolded in the 11th over of the New Zealand chase. After Daryl Mitchell smashed Arshdeep for two consecutive sixes, the pacer responded with a dot ball hit straight back to him. In a heat-of-the-moment reaction, Arshdeep fired a throw at the stumps that inadvertently struck Mitchell on the thigh.

A furious Mitchell marched toward Arshdeep, prompting captain Suryakumar Yadav and the umpires to intervene. However, the tension was short-lived as Arshdeep apologized and hugged Mitchell at the end of the over.

Arshdeep's Post-Match Clarification

Speaking after India's 96-run victory, a relaxed Arshdeep laughed off the confrontation and focused on the team's collective spirit.

"It was nothing much, really. I just went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and hit him, so I had to tell him it wasn't intentional. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m feeling right now, sir. It feels good because we won, but the real emotion will sink in over the next few days."

Arshdeep highlighted the simple philosophy that powered India's bowling unit throughout the tournament:

"Our role was clear. If our batsmen score 250, our job is to stop them below 250. If we bowl first, we try to restrict them to the lowest possible total so our batters can play without pressure."

"This is a fantastic team with match-winners in every corner. We believed from the start that we would perform well. The trophy is just the topping on the cake."