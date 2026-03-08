WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Clash During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Arshdeep Singh vs Daryl Mitchell T20 World Cup Final: The high-stakes final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand witnessed a tense moment during the second innings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. While the Black Caps were chasing the target, a brief on-field confrontation took place between Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh, and New Zealand batsman, Daryl Mitchell. The incident quickly caught the attention of fans and viewers, especially after a clip of the moment began circulating widely across social media platforms.

The flashpoint occurred in the 11th over of New Zealand’s run chase when Arshdeep Singh came on to bowl.

After Arshdeep delivered the ball, Mitchell was positioned away from the stumps, leaving them clearly visible behind him. Attempting a run-out at the stumps, Arshdeep threw the ball in Mitchell’s direction, hitting him in the process.

Tempers Flare In IND vs NZ Clash

The impact led to visible frustration from Mitchell, prompting a brief exchange on the field. The moment briefly raised tensions during what was already an intense title clash.

The next sequence of deliveries saw one wide followed by a dot ball. Another dot came on the fifth delivery, building visible tension between the two players. During the same phase, Arshdeep attempted a return play that resulted in the ball striking Mitchell, which immediately sparked a reaction from the New Zealand batter.

As the situation threatened to escalate, the on-field umpire stepped in and spoke to Arshdeep Singh in an effort to calm matters down. Soon after, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav approached Mitchell and shook hands with the New Zealand batter, appearing to diffuse the tension.

Following the completion of the over, both players also exchanged handshakes, signalling that the disagreement had been resolved on the field itself. The quick intervention ensured that the match continued without further controversy during the crucial stages of the final.

Despite the brief flare-up, the game carried on, and India eventually went on to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.