Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Win

‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Win

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 10:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team after their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the side for its skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the team’s triumph had filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. He lauded the players for displaying outstanding grit during the competition and said the victory was a moment of celebration for the entire nation.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Win
‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Win
Cricket
T20 World Cup Final: India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups
India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups
Cricket
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
Cricket
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This
Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget