‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team after their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the side for its skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the team’s triumph had filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. He lauded the players for displaying outstanding grit during the competition and said the victory was a moment of celebration for the entire nation.
Champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026
