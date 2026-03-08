Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup Final: India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups

India's victory in Ahmedabad has lead them to achieve several "firsts" that have eluded every team since T20 World Cup tournament's inception in 2007.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 11:00 PM (IST)

India vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian captain to win a World Cup in his very first tournament as permanent T20I skipper as Men in Blue crush New Zealand by 96 runs in IND vz NZ T20 WC 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

India's victory in Ahmedabad has lead them to achieve several "firsts" that have eluded every team since T20 World Cup tournament's inception in 2007. India are now the first "Triple Crown" Winners. The Men in Blue have now won T20 WCs in 2007, 2024 and 2026; behind them are England (2010, 2022), and West Indies (2012, 2016) with two titles each.

 In the nine previous editions of Men's T20 World Cup, no host nation has ever lifted the trophy on home soil.

As co-hosts (alongside Sri Lanka), India becomes the first-ever host nation to win T20 World Cup at home. This mirrors their historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph at Wankhede. India is now also the first Asian team to reach five World Cup titles (ODI: 1983, 2011 | T20: 2007, 2024, 2026). This places them second globally, trailing only Australia (7 titles).

Bumrah rattles NZ

New Zealand endured a disastrous start while chasing against the India, losing three wickets inside powerplay. Their troubles deepened when Axar Patel bowled Glenn Phillips in the sixth over, leaving New Zealand in deeper trouble early in the innings.

Any hopes of a comeback quickly faded as India kept striking at regular intervals. Hardik Pandya dismissed Mark Chapman, while Varun Chakravarthy removed the in-form Tim Seifert, who had scored a quick 52 off 26 balls, tightening India's grip on the match.

New Zealand's chase suffered a decisive blow when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Daryl Mitchell, effectively ending their hopes of pulling off the massive target. Bumrah delivered a brilliant spell, finishing with figures of 4/15 - best bowling performance by a fast bowler in a T20 World Cup final.

Eventually, Abhishek Sharma picked up the final wicket as India bowled New Zealand out for 159, sealing their biggest-ever victory margin in a T20 World Cup match.

Highest team total ever

Batting first, India posted a record-breaking total, scoring a massive 255/5 in their 20 overs - highest team total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson led the charge with 89, the highest individual score in history of a T20 World Cup final.

Opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning cameo, smashing fastest half-century of T20 WC 2026 tournament in just 18 balls. Ishan Kishan added a quickfire 54 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube chipped in with a blistering 26 from only 8 deliveries, helping India pile up the mammoth total.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the captain of India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. This was his first tournament as permanent T20I skipper.

What was the biggest victory margin for India in a T20 World Cup match?

India's 96-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final was their biggest-ever win margin in the tournament.

Has a host nation ever won the T20 World Cup before this final?

No, in the nine previous editions, no host nation had ever lifted the trophy on home soil. India is the first to achieve this.

What was the highest team total ever in a T20 World Cup final?

India set a new record by scoring 255/5 in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. This is the highest team total in the history of the tournament's finals.

Who holds the record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final?

Sanju Samson scored 89 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, which is the highest individual score in the history of a T20 World Cup final.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
