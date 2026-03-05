Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side

Fans were quick to point out that Arjun seems to have inherited his father Sachin’s reserved and humble nature, preferring to stay away from the limelight even on his big day.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:14 PM (IST)

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Most groom videos capture grand entries or high-energy dancing, but Arjun Tendulkar is winning the internet for a completely different reason. A candid clip from his star-studded wedding to Saaniya Chandhok has surfaced, leaving social media users in splits over his hilariously "relatable" introverted behavior during the festivities.

The Viral Clip: "Can I Go Home Now?"

The video shows the young pacer standing on the grand stage at a luxury Mumbai hotel. Surrounded by flashing cameras, loud music, and a long line of high-profile guests waiting to congratulate him, Arjun is seen leaning toward his bride, Saaniya, and appearing to whisper, "Is it over yet?"

His slightly overwhelmed yet stoic expression - a stark contrast to the high-energy celebrations around him - has resonated deeply with viewers who identify as introverts.

Fans were quick to point out that Arjun seems to have inherited his father Sachin’s reserved and humble nature, preferring to stay away from the limelight even on his big day.

Watch Video

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have been flooded with memes and heartwarming comments regarding the clip:

"Me at every social gathering:" One user commented, noting how Arjun looked like he was counting down the minutes until he could swap his heavy sherwani for training gear.

"Introvert Problems:" Another fan joked, "Arjun Tendulkar proves that no matter how famous your dad is, being an introvert at your own wedding is a universal struggle."

Many praised Saaniya for her radiant energy, seen smiling and guiding Arjun through the various photographic sessions.

A Star-Studded but "Quiet" Affair

Despite Arjun’s reserved demeanor, the wedding was anything but quiet. The event saw attendance from cricket royalty, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and several members of the Mumbai Indians squad. However, the viral "introvert" moment has humanized the young athlete for many fans, shifting the focus from the opulence of the event to his charming personality.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Arjun Tendulkar's wedding video going viral?

A candid clip shows Arjun appearing to ask his bride if the event is over, showing relatable introverted behavior amidst the wedding festivities.

What did Arjun Tendulkar appear to say in the viral video?

In the video, Arjun is seen leaning towards his bride, Saaniya, and seemingly whispering, 'Is it over yet?'

How have social media users reacted to the video?

Users, particularly introverts, have found the clip

Was Arjun Tendulkar's wedding attended by many celebrities?

Yes, despite Arjun's reserved nature, the wedding was attended by many cricket stars, including MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Wife Arjun Tendulkar Wedding Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side
Cricket
When Did India Last Face England In A World Cup Knockout In Mumbai? Match History & Key Stats
When Did India Last Face England In A World Cup Knockout In Mumbai? Match History & Key Stats
Cricket
Top 5 Fastest Centuries In T20 World Cup History Ft. Finn Allen
Top 5 Fastest Centuries In T20 World Cup History Ft. Finn Allen
Cricket
Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride
Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget