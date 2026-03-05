WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Most groom videos capture grand entries or high-energy dancing, but Arjun Tendulkar is winning the internet for a completely different reason. A candid clip from his star-studded wedding to Saaniya Chandhok has surfaced, leaving social media users in splits over his hilariously "relatable" introverted behavior during the festivities.

The Viral Clip: "Can I Go Home Now?"

The video shows the young pacer standing on the grand stage at a luxury Mumbai hotel. Surrounded by flashing cameras, loud music, and a long line of high-profile guests waiting to congratulate him, Arjun is seen leaning toward his bride, Saaniya, and appearing to whisper, "Is it over yet?"

His slightly overwhelmed yet stoic expression - a stark contrast to the high-energy celebrations around him - has resonated deeply with viewers who identify as introverts.

Fans were quick to point out that Arjun seems to have inherited his father Sachin’s reserved and humble nature, preferring to stay away from the limelight even on his big day.

Arjun Tendulkar is next-level introvert.😄



Bro at least smile a little, it’s your own wedding. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXr68lUYV1 — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) March 5, 2026

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have been flooded with memes and heartwarming comments regarding the clip:

"Me at every social gathering:" One user commented, noting how Arjun looked like he was counting down the minutes until he could swap his heavy sherwani for training gear.

"Introvert Problems:" Another fan joked, "Arjun Tendulkar proves that no matter how famous your dad is, being an introvert at your own wedding is a universal struggle."

Many praised Saaniya for her radiant energy, seen smiling and guiding Arjun through the various photographic sessions.

A Star-Studded but "Quiet" Affair

Despite Arjun’s reserved demeanor, the wedding was anything but quiet. The event saw attendance from cricket royalty, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and several members of the Mumbai Indians squad. However, the viral "introvert" moment has humanized the young athlete for many fans, shifting the focus from the opulence of the event to his charming personality.