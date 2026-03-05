Pakistan Player Penalized For Misbehavior With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Pakistan cricket team’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has been marred by a scandalous off-field incident. While the team failed to secure a semi-final berth on net run-rate, a far more serious allegation has emerged from their stay in Sri Lanka. An unnamed member of the Pakistan World Cup squad was reportedly fined and penalized for misbehaving with a female housekeeping staff member at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy. The incident, which reportedly took place just before Pakistan’s final Super 8 clash against hosts Sri Lanka, has raised questions for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team's reputation on the global stage.

The Incident Happened At The Golden Crown Hotel

According to reports from Telecom Asia Sport, the situation escalated quickly when the female staff member was forced to shout for help during a routine housekeeping session. Hotel security and staff rushed to her rescue before formally reporting the misconduct to Pakistan Team Manager Navaid Cheema.

The management of the Golden Crown Hotel initially demanded "strong action" against the player. To avoid a legal escalation in Sri Lanka, Cheema issued a formal apology on behalf of the player and imposed an immediate financial penalty for misbehavior. Despite winning the subsequent match against Sri Lanka by five runs, the "whispers" of the incident dominated the team's atmosphere during their final days in the tournament.

Will PCB Take Action?

The matter is far from over for the accused cricketer. Sources indicate that the player is now set to appear before the PCB Disciplinary Committee following the team’s return to Pakistan in batches earlier this week. High-ranking officials within the board are reportedly pushing for further punishment to set a precedent against misconduct on international tours.

A Troubling History of Misconduct

This latest scandal adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues involving Pakistani players and backroom staff abroad:

Haider Ali (2025): The young batter was previously detained by Manchester Police on serious charges during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England, though he was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Malang Ali: The team masseur was also fined for similar misbehavior with a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia.