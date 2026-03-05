Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan Player Penalized For Misbehavior With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup

A Pakistan cricketer has been fined for misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. The player now faces a PCB disciplinary committee.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pakistan cricket team’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has been marred by a scandalous off-field incident. While the team failed to secure a semi-final berth on net run-rate, a far more serious allegation has emerged from their stay in Sri Lanka. An unnamed member of the Pakistan World Cup squad was reportedly fined and penalized for misbehaving with a female housekeeping staff member at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy. The incident, which reportedly took place just before Pakistan’s final Super 8 clash against hosts Sri Lanka, has raised questions for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team's reputation on the global stage.

The Incident Happened At The Golden Crown Hotel 

According to reports from Telecom Asia Sport, the situation escalated quickly when the female staff member was forced to shout for help during a routine housekeeping session. Hotel security and staff rushed to her rescue before formally reporting the misconduct to Pakistan Team Manager Navaid Cheema.

The management of the Golden Crown Hotel initially demanded "strong action" against the player. To avoid a legal escalation in Sri Lanka, Cheema issued a formal apology on behalf of the player and imposed an immediate financial penalty for misbehavior. Despite winning the subsequent match against Sri Lanka by five runs, the "whispers" of the incident dominated the team's atmosphere during their final days in the tournament.

Will PCB Take Action?

The matter is far from over for the accused cricketer. Sources indicate that the player is now set to appear before the PCB Disciplinary Committee following the team’s return to Pakistan in batches earlier this week. High-ranking officials within the board are reportedly pushing for further punishment to set a precedent against misconduct on international tours.

A Troubling History of Misconduct

This latest scandal adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues involving Pakistani players and backroom staff abroad:

Haider Ali (2025): The young batter was previously detained by Manchester Police on serious charges during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England, though he was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Malang Ali: The team masseur was also fined for similar misbehavior with a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What off-field incident marred the Pakistan cricket team's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign?

An unnamed squad member was fined and penalized for misbehaving with a female housekeeping staff member at their hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Where did the incident involving the Pakistan cricket team member take place?

The incident reportedly occurred at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What action was taken immediately after the incident?

The hotel management demanded action, and the team manager issued a formal apology and imposed a financial penalty on the player to avoid legal escalation.

Will the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) take further action?

Yes, the accused player is expected to appear before the PCB Disciplinary Committee upon their return to Pakistan for potential further punishment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Wc Super 8s
Photo Gallery

