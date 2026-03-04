Angry Gautam Gambhir Slams Curator Over Semifinal Pitch For IND vs ENG Match - See Pic

Pitch report for IND vs ENG semifinal: The pitch often becomes the center of attention ahead of any important cricket match, and the second semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England is no exception. Scheduled to be played at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, the surface has become a major discussion point ahead of India-England T20 World Cup clash. The first visuals of the pitch have surfaced, triggering the ongoing controversy.

Images from the venue show a noticeable layer of green grass on the Wankhede track, indicating that fast bowlers could receive considerable assistance. If IND vs ENG semi-final is played on this surface, pacers may have a big say in the outcome.

A photo doing the rounds on social media appears to show India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in a serious discussion with the pitch curator, seemingly displeased with the conditions.

🚨 COACH GAUTAM GAMBHIR IS LOOKING UNHAPPY WITH WANKHEDE STADIUM PITCH 🚨



- Indian coach is looking furious with the pitch for Semifinal match of England vs India.



- Phil Salt and Jos Buttler mostly play cricket on these types of pitch. pic.twitter.com/tWoCN3Z8cJ — Anant (@ImAnant_45) March 4, 2026

Team India trained at Wankhede on Tuesday, March 3, with Gambhir closely monitoring the session.

During practice, he was seen interacting with the curator, and his animated expressions fueled speculation that concerns over the pitch may have prompted his reaction.

England, meanwhile, could pose a stern test for India. Although Wankhede is traditionally known to favor batters, a grassy surface could tilt the balance toward pace bowlers. With several England players experienced in Indian conditions through the IPL, they are unlikely to be unsettled. That familiarity, combined with their strong pace attack, could make England a formidable opponent in IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semifinal on March 5.