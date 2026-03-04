Angry Gautam Gambhir Slams Curator Over Semifinal Pitch For IND vs ENG Match - See Pic

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAngry Gautam Gambhir Slams Curator Over Semifinal Pitch For IND vs ENG Match - See Pic

A photo doing rounds on social media appears to show India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in a serious discussion with the pitch curator, seemingly displeased with the conditions.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)

Pitch report for IND vs ENG semifinal: The pitch often becomes the center of attention ahead of any important cricket match, and the second semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England is no exception. Scheduled to be played at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, the surface has become a major discussion point ahead of India-England T20 World Cup clash. The first visuals of the pitch have surfaced, triggering the ongoing controversy.

Images from the venue show a noticeable layer of green grass on the Wankhede track, indicating that fast bowlers could receive considerable assistance. If IND vs ENG semi-final is played on this surface, pacers may have a big say in the outcome.

A photo doing the rounds on social media appears to show India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in a serious discussion with the pitch curator, seemingly displeased with the conditions.

See Pic

Team India trained at Wankhede on Tuesday, March 3, with Gambhir closely monitoring the session.

During practice, he was seen interacting with the curator, and his animated expressions fueled speculation that concerns over the pitch may have prompted his reaction.

England, meanwhile, could pose a stern test for India. Although Wankhede is traditionally known to favor batters, a grassy surface could tilt the balance toward pace bowlers. With several England players experienced in Indian conditions through the IPL, they are unlikely to be unsettled. That familiarity, combined with their strong pace attack, could make England a formidable opponent in IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semifinal on March 5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India and England be played?

The semifinal match between India and England will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

What is the nature of the Wankhede pitch for the India vs England semifinal?

The Wankhede pitch has a noticeable layer of green grass, which is expected to offer considerable assistance to fast bowlers.

Was the Indian coach seen discussing the pitch conditions?

Yes, images show India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in a serious discussion with the pitch curator, appearing displeased with the pitch conditions.

How might the pitch conditions affect the India vs England match?

A grassy pitch could favor seamers, potentially tilting the balance towards pace bowlers and making England a formidable opponent, especially with their strong pace attack.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Semifinal IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
