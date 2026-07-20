Delhi Capitals Player Faces Arrest After Calcutta High Court Order In Rape Case

The Calcutta High Court has reportedly directed law enforcement authorities to promptly arrest Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in connection with a sexual assault investigation. As per a post on X from @LiveLawIndia handle, the court ordered the immediate seizure of Porel’s electronic devices to protect the victim's privacy and prevent the unauthorized dissemination of intimate media.

The case stems from an FIR (No. 346/2026) registered at Mogra Police Station. Porel faces serious, non-bailable charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape and criminal intimidation, following accusations by a medical student who alleged that he engaged in sexual assault and threatened to release private photos and videos.

#BREAKING The Calcutta High Court has directed police to immediately arrest #Bengal & Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel and seize his electronic devices in an alleged rape case, where Porel has been accused of threatening to circulate intimate photos and videos of a medical… pic.twitter.com/pVKq0rjtjq — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 20, 2026

Woman Alleges Sexual Assault and Blackmail

A woman has accused cricketer Abishek Porel of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of a romantic relationship. According to the complaint, she was allegedly coerced into the relationship, while private photographs and videos were recorded without her consent and later used to blackmail her. The police informed the court that they are yet to recover any electronic devices linked to the allegations.

During the hearing, the complainant's lawyers, Randev Sengupta and Akash Gangopadhyay, claimed that several other women had allegedly been targeted in a similar manner and subjected to blackmail.

Next Hearing on August 11

The police told the court that efforts to arrest the accused are ongoing. The court has directed the investigating agency to submit a status report on the action taken by August 11, when the matter will be heard next.

Abishek Porel's IPL Career

Abishek Porel made his Indian Premier League debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 and has remained with the franchise since then. In 35 IPL matches, he has scored 769 runs in 33 innings at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.36. His record includes four half-centuries, with a highest score of 65.