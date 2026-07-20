IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketDelhi Capitals Player Faces Arrest After Calcutta High Court Order In Rape Case

Delhi Capitals Player Faces Arrest After Calcutta High Court Order In Rape Case

Calcutta High Court has reportedly directed police to immediately arrest Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel and seize his electronic devices in an alleged rape case.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:32 PM (IST)

The Calcutta High Court has reportedly directed law enforcement authorities to promptly arrest Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in connection with a sexual assault investigation. As per a post on X from @LiveLawIndia handle, the court ordered the immediate seizure of Porel’s electronic devices to protect the victim's privacy and prevent the unauthorized dissemination of intimate media.

The case stems from an FIR (No. 346/2026) registered at Mogra Police Station. Porel faces serious, non-bailable charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape and criminal intimidation, following accusations by a medical student who alleged that he engaged in sexual assault and threatened to release private photos and videos.

Woman Alleges Sexual Assault and Blackmail

A woman has accused cricketer Abishek Porel of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of a romantic relationship. According to the complaint, she was allegedly coerced into the relationship, while private photographs and videos were recorded without her consent and later used to blackmail her. The police informed the court that they are yet to recover any electronic devices linked to the allegations.

During the hearing, the complainant's lawyers, Randev Sengupta and Akash Gangopadhyay, claimed that several other women had allegedly been targeted in a similar manner and subjected to blackmail.

Next Hearing on August 11

The police told the court that efforts to arrest the accused are ongoing. The court has directed the investigating agency to submit a status report on the action taken by August 11, when the matter will be heard next.

Abishek Porel's IPL Career

Abishek Porel made his Indian Premier League debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 and has remained with the franchise since then. In 35 IPL matches, he has scored 769 runs in 33 innings at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.36. His record includes four half-centuries, with a highest score of 65.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Capitals Calcutta High Court IPL Abishek Porel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Delhi Capitals Player Faces Arrest After Calcutta High Court Order In Rape Case
Delhi Capitals Player Faces Arrest After Calcutta High Court Order In Rape Case
Cricket
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Next Assignment For India: Dates, Timings, And Venues Confirmed
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Next Assignment For India: Dates, Timings, And Venues Confirmed
Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Viral Flying Kiss Leaves Ritika In Tears After Lord's Century
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Viral Flying Kiss Leaves Ritika In Tears After Lord's Century
Cricket
Shubman Gill Troubled Over Player Injuries After Every Other Game
Shubman Gill Troubled Over Player Injuries After Every Other Game
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget