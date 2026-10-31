Abhishek Sharma's 200-Plus Chase Nightmare: Shocking Record Sparks Concern

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma struggles in T20 chases exceeding 200.

Eight 200+ chases yielded no scores above 30.

Contrasts his 113-run knock in previous 199 chase.

Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting has made him one of India's most exciting T20 players, but a worrying pattern has emerged whenever the team faces a target above 200. His latest outing against New Zealand added another disappointing entry to a record that raises questions about his consistency in high-pressure run chases. India suffered an 87-run defeat in the fourth T20I in Auckland after New Zealand piled up 259/7. Chasing a daunting total, the Indian batting line-up failed to keep pace with the required rate. Abhishek managed just 27 from 15 deliveries before departing.

From Record-Breaking Ton To Chase Setback

The numbers from Abhishek Sharma's previous appearances in 200-plus chases make for uncomfortable reading.

Across eight such innings, he has yet to reach 30, with two ducks and only three scores above 20.

The contrast with his performance in the preceding match was striking. India chased down 199 against New Zealand in the third T20I in just 13.2 overs, with Abhishek producing a spectacular 113 off 38 balls.

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His knock featured nine fours and 11 sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award.

However, the fourth game brought a very different outcome. As the target moved beyond the 200-run mark, Abhishek could not reproduce the extraordinary hitting that had dismantled the New Zealand attack a match earlier.

Abhishek Sharma's Scores In 200-Plus T20 Chases

His eight innings in these situations have produced the following returns:

17 (8), 0 (1), 0 (1), 10 (7), 3 (5), 29 (24), 29 (12), 27 (15)

Besides the concern in big chases, Abhishek's overall T20 record remains impressive.

He has featured in 221 matches and batted in 217 innings, scoring 6,633 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 179.27.

His tally includes 11 centuries and 40 half-centuries, with a highest score of 148.

The left-hander has also contributed with the ball, claiming 60 wickets in 103 bowling innings at an average of 27.20. His best figures are 3/7, while his economy rate stands at 7.66.

The challenge now is turning that explosive ability into meaningful contributions when India face imposing targets.