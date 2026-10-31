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English NewsSportsIPL'Same Intimidation': New MI Batting Coach Robin Uthappa Wants To Strike Fear At Every IPL Venue

'Same Intimidation': New MI Batting Coach Robin Uthappa Wants To Strike Fear At Every IPL Venue

Robin Uthappa wants Mumbai Indians to rebuild fan trust and become a feared opponent at every IPL venue after their disappointing ninth-place finish in 2025.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians suffered difficult seasons, now seek fresh start.
  • New batting coach Uthappa aims for team dominance beyond home.
  • Uthappa desires opponents feel pressure, restoring fan confidence.

Mumbai Indians are preparing for a fresh start, and new batting coach Robin Uthappa has made it clear that rebuilding the team's reputation will be a major priority. The five-time IPL champions endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team competition, and bottom of the table two seasons prior. Now, the former India batter wants the franchise to rediscover its competitive edge, and prove that its threat extends well beyond home conditions.

Uthappa Wants MI To Dominate Away From Home

Uthappa believes the team cannot rely solely on its formidable record at the Wankhede Stadium.

For him, the bigger ambition is to make Mumbai Indians a side that opponents fear regardless of where an IPL fixture takes place.

Speaking in an interview on MI's YouTube channel, Uthappa acknowledged that the team has work to do to regain the confidence of its supporters.

"Today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans need to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. it's been one full cycle, and we're back to where we started again, which is nice,"

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Mumbai have traditionally enjoyed strong support and success at the Wankhede, but Uthappa wants that home-ground advantage to translate into performances across the country.

He believes the side should carry the same intensity and belief into away matches, ensuring rival teams face an equally difficult challenge when hosting the Mumbai outfit.

"We’re a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home."

He also wants the opposition to experience the pressure associated with facing Mumbai Indians, irrespective of the venue.

"My goal would be to make sure that that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan, I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well."

Mumbai Indians Look To Turn The Page

As mentioned earlier, franchise's ninth-place finish in 2025 followed another disappointing campaign two years earlier, when Mumbai ended the season at the bottom of the table under Hardik Pandya.

There have also been changes in the coaching setup.

Mahela Jayawardene recently stepped away from the head coach position, with franchise great Kieron Pollard taking over the responsibility.

Uthappa has now joined the support staff as batting coach, with the task of helping Mumbai build a stronger batting unit and restore belief among the fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Robin Uthappa's main goal as the new batting coach for Mumbai Indians?

Uthappa aims to rebuild MI's reputation and ensure they are feared by opponents regardless of the venue. He wants them to carry the same intensity into away matches as they do at Wankhede.

How did Mumbai Indians perform in recent IPL seasons?

Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the 2025 campaign. Two seasons prior, they ended up at the bottom of the table, making Uthappa acknowledge they are

Have there been any recent changes to Mumbai Indians' coaching staff?

Yes, Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach, with Kieron Pollard taking over. Robin Uthappa has also joined the support staff as the new batting coach.

What is Robin Uthappa's perspective on Mumbai Indians' performance outside Wankhede Stadium?

Uthappa believes MI cannot rely solely on their formidable home record. He wants the team to carry their strong home energy and intimidation to every away venue across the country.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Robin Uthappa Mumbai Indians IPL Kieron Pollard
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