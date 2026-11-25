The Karthigai Deepam dispute at Madurai's Thiruparankundram Hill has triggered a political confrontation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-Congress government in Tamil Nadu of disregarding the sentiments of Hindu devotees. The criticism follows Tuesday's lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the Uchipillayar Mandapam on November 24, instead of the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar, where the Supreme Court had permitted the ritual under specific conditions.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the state government of going against the Supreme Court's directions and denying devotees their demand to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

BJP Accuses Vijay Govt Of Disregarding Hindu Sentiments

In a post on X, Kesavan said, "The TVK-Congress Government, which defied the SC order and prevented the lighting of the sacred Karthigai Deeepam at the Depathoon, has betrayed the Tamil people and backstabbed countless devotees of Lord Muruga."

He further alleged that the government's position amounted to discrimination against Hindu devotees and an insult to their religious sentiments.

Escalating his criticism, Kesavan said, "The discriminatory TVK -Congress government has gravely insulted the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees by humiliating and demeaning them as second-class citizens. The TVK -Congress Govt led by Mr. Joseph Vijay is nothing but a bigoted clone of the erstwhile DMK Govt when it comes to abusing and crushing Hindu faith to peddle their vote bank politics of communal appeasement", Kesavan said.

What The Supreme Court Said About Karthigai Deepam

The Supreme Court, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24, subject to specific conditions. The permission was limited to a one-time ritual and was not intended to establish a legal precedent or resolve the larger dispute over ownership and customary religious rights.

Following the order, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's directions.

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Why The Deepathoon At Thiruparankundram Is Disputed

The controversy centres on a stone pillar known as the Deepathoon, situated on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The structure is approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

Hindu organisations and devotees have been demanding that the annual Karthigai Deepam ritual be performed at this pillar. However, the state government has opposed the demand, citing concerns over communal harmony and the possibility of law and order problems.

High Court Intervention Fails To End Deepam Row

The dispute intensified on November 24 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district administration, police and temple authorities to implement the Supreme Court's order.

However, the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony took place at the Uchipillayar Mandapam rather than the disputed Deepathoon.