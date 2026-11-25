The registration process for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction has concluded, with a mini-auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the upcoming auction, including 14 capped Indian cricketers. As part of the registration process, every player is required to mention their base price, which determines the minimum amount at which they can be acquired by a franchise.

The highest base price bracket for the IPL 2027 auction is ₹2 crore. As many as 30 players have registered in this category, including two Indian cricketers and 28 overseas players. Several prominent international names feature on the list, including England's Ben Stokes, Australia's David Warner and New Zealand's Trent Boult.

Which Players Have Set Their Base Price At ₹2 Crore?

Among the Indian players, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar have opted for the highest base price of ₹2 crore. Ben Stokes has also registered for the auction, marking his return to the IPL auction pool after last featuring in the tournament three years ago. Veteran Australian batter David Warner is another notable name on the list.

Here is the complete list of players who have registered with a base price of ₹2 crore:

- Avesh Khan - India

- Deepak Chahar - India

- Ben Stokes - England

- Fazalhaq Farooqi - Afghanistan

- Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan

- Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Afghanistan

- David Warner - Australia

- Jake Fraser-McGurk - Australia

- Jhye Richardson - Australia

- Mahli Beardman - Australia

- Spencer Johnson - Australia

- Jonny Bairstow - England

- Sam Billings - England

- Sonny Baker - England

- Tom Curran - England

- Adam Milne - New Zealand

- Ben Sears - New Zealand

- Bevon Jacobs - New Zealand

- Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

- Devon Conway - New Zealand

- Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand

- Trent Boult - New Zealand

- Will O'Rourke - New Zealand

- Anrich Nortje - South Africa

- Gerald Coetzee - South Africa

- Matheesha Pathirana - Sri Lanka

- Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

- Shai Hope - West Indies

- Shimron Hetmyer - West Indies

Seven Players Register With Base Price Of ₹1.5 Crore

Apart from the 30 players who have opted for the highest base price of ₹2 crore, seven other cricketers have registered in the ₹1.5 crore bracket. This list features several familiar overseas names, including Rassie van der Dussen, David Wiese and Riley Meredith.

The seven players are Allah Ghazanfar, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, David Wiese, Rassie van der Dussen, Jayden Seales and Keemo Paul.

However, registering for the IPL 2027 auction does not guarantee a place in the final auction pool. All registered players will be presented to the franchises, which will then shortlist names based on their requirements and interest. The final list of players eligible to go under the hammer is expected to be announced by December 1. The mini-auction will take place in Goa on December 16.