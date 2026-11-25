The registration figures for the IPL 2027 auction have been officially revealed, offering a glimpse of the massive pool of players hoping to secure a spot in the upcoming season. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the auction, including 170 capped international cricketers and 14 capped Indian players. The list also features a significant number of uncapped domestic and overseas players.

Here is the complete breakdown of registrations:

- Total players: 1,220

- Capped Indian players: 14

- Capped international players: 170

- Associate nation players: 42

- Uncapped Indian players: 925

- Uncapped international players: 69

More updates to follow...