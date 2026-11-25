IPL 2027 Auction: Registration Numbers Out; 1,220 Players Compete For 66 Spots
A total of 1,220 players have registered for the auction, including 170 capped international cricketers and 14 capped Indian players.
The registration figures for the IPL 2027 auction have been officially revealed, offering a glimpse of the massive pool of players hoping to secure a spot in the upcoming season. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the auction, including 170 capped international cricketers and 14 capped Indian players. The list also features a significant number of uncapped domestic and overseas players.
Here is the complete breakdown of registrations:
- Total players: 1,220
- Capped Indian players: 14
- Capped international players: 170
- Associate nation players: 42
- Uncapped Indian players: 925
- Uncapped international players: 69
More updates to follow...