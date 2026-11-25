With around 20 days remaining until the IPL 2027 auction, several interesting updates have emerged regarding the players who have registered for the event. Aryavir Sehwag, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has submitted his name for the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh. Aryavir recently impressed everyone with his performances in the Under-19 Asia Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

India clinched the title after defeating Pakistan by one wicket in the final, with Mohit Ulva playing a crucial role. Mohit has also registered for the IPL auction.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Lakshya Raichandani, captain of India's 2026 U19 Asia Cup team, and Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, have not registered for the auction.

Among the other players from the squad, Kavyan Patel has entered his name, while Manal Chauhan, who produced an impressive performance in the memorable final against Pakistan, will not feature in the auction registration list.

All these young Indian players have reportedly opted for a base price of ₹30 lakh.

David Warner, Sony Baker Also Register

Former Australian opener David Warner has also registered for IPL 2027 auction, setting his base price at ₹2 crore. Nikhil Chaudhary, an Australian cricketer of Indian origin who has already made his T20 debut in Australia, has also entered the auction pool. England fast bowler Sony Baker is another notable name among the registrations.

There had also been speculation that former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who recently acquired British citizenship, could register for the auction as an English player. However, he has not submitted his name through the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Jhye Richardson Available For Only 50% Of IPL 2027 Season

The report further states that BCCI has shared a list of players with franchises who will be available for only a part of the IPL 2027 season. Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson is among them and will be available for just 50% of the tournament. He has registered with a base price of ₹2 crore.

Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has withdrawn his name from the auction. Earlier, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head had also pulled out of the entire IPL 2027 season, dealing a potential blow to franchises looking to strengthen their squads with experienced overseas players.